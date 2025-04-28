The African Student Organization’s annual fashion show featured five distinct scenes, all honoring the roots of African culture in fashion.

Themed around the "Genesis de L’Afrique," or "The Beginning of Africa," the show featured creative, high-fashion and casual, contemporary pieces consisting of distinct textiles and designs.

The African Student Organization hosted its annual fashion show in the Mandela Room this past Friday. Themed “Threads of the Motherland: Genesis de L’Afrique,” which translates to “The Beginning of Africa,” the show honored centuries of African culture and fashion.

Lombe Mwambwa, the organization’s educational coordinator and a sophomore majoring in philosophy, politics and law, shared the event’s significance to the African community at Binghamton University.

“The theme of the show is a tribute to not only the African continent but the African Diaspora who attend Binghamton,” Mwambwa wrote. “A reminder that everything started from Africa and even something as modern [as] fashion shows can find its roots in African culture.”

The show was separated into five scenes with distinct themes and feels — “Abstract Art,” “Jewels of Africa,” “A Night in Cairo,” “Detty December” and “ASO To The Wiase.” The scenes featured short performances with choreography and acting, leaning into the aesthetic of each look.

“ASO has different committees of E-board and Interns hard working together to put different parts of the show together,” Larry Ayiku, ASO’s activities coordinator and a senior majoring in biology, wrote. “We also have practices, helping create walks for the models and making sure things are as good as they can be. Our Threads of the Motherland fashion show is one of our biggest events every year so a lot of work goes into making sure every detail, like the designs, choreography, and lighting, reflects the pride, passion, and purpose behind our culture.”

Before the show began, attendees mingled as music played. Inside the Mandela Room, colorful light fixtures hung over the huge stage at the front of the venue. Pieces of African art hung on the walls along with a photo backdrop featuring patterned and gold fabric. As the lights dimmed, music filled the room as the models took the stage.

The emcee, Prince Owusu-Boamah, a former student and member of ASO, said the first act, “Abstract Art,” was inspired by the idea “a picture is worth a thousand words” — indicating how communicating through the art of clothing is a focal point of fashion.

“Abstract Art” included floral, lace and glitter mermaid gowns representing the many creative ways African culture shines, setting the tone for the rest of the night.

In one scene, a masculine-presenting and a feminine-presenting model took the stage together. One of the models wore an intricately designed orange gown with a train. The two performed a lift, showing off the length of the gown.

Before the models came out for the next scene, African Sounds of Healing put on a drum performance. Drummers wore traditional, colorful dashikis and played an energetic, rhythmic Afro-Cuban melody divided into three sets to prelude “Jewels of Africa” as the impassioned beats of their drums pulsed through the room.

“Each scene we’ve put together represents a different part of African culture, allowing our models to express different aspects of heritage and culture,” Ayiku wrote. “We hope that as audience members are watching models walk, they will see more than just a runway, but an experience.”

“Jewels of Africa” featured jewel-toned deep purples, greens and blues as models took to the runway. One wore an electric blue satin outfit with a cape and jeweled collar and design on its front. Another scene featured a pair walking down the runway, playfully interacting with each other.

From a visual standpoint, the second theme focused on the clothing’s intricate stitching and artwork. Owusu-Boamah explained that the scene aimed to honor Africa’s rich history through textiles with cultural significance.

The third scene, “A Night in Cairo,” was a tribute to timeless fashion, elegance and modesty. Models wore flowing floor-length gowns in shades of greens, shimmery gold and blues. Runway walks for this scene were predominantly performed by models taking the stage by themselves. The scene honored Egyptian culture and nodded to its traditional forms of dress.

Before intermission, the organization’s E-Board and interns were recognized for their contributions to the annual show. After, the Binghamton Bhangra dance team performed bhangra, a folk dance originating in Punjab, a northwestern region of India.

Intermission was followed by “Detty December,” which highlighted Africa’s nightlife. Three models wearing red and black outfits kicked the scene off, carrying tinted bottles of alcohol. Styles in this set were more contemporary, with looks including T-shirts and jeans.

“Detty December” showcased the diverse aspects of African culture and fashion, encapsulating past, present and future styles. One set included models in denim skirts and baby tees paired with black boots and heels. Each model wore a rhinestone-embedded belt, and some complemented it with tights to tie their look together. Another set included a single model wearing a casual, relaxed outfit featuring jeans and a white T-shirt paired with a colorful, open button-up on top.

The final scene was titled “ASO to the Wiase.” “Wiase,” which translates to “world,” featured scenes futuristic in nature.

One runway walk featured two models, performing a choreographed “fight.” One model wore long, loose denim shorts, Timberland boots and a graphic sweatshirt, while the other donned a gray fitted sweatsuit. “ASO to the Wiase” had a more relaxed, futuristic feel, pointing to the fact that African culture and style are constantly evolving.

From beginning to end, the show embraced many different styles of African culture and its continued legacy in shaping contemporary art, beauty and fashion.

“This theme serves as both a tribute and a journey, celebrating Africa’s roots and the foundation from which its many cultures, traditions, and innovations have risen from,” Ayiku wrote. “We hope that the theme, Genesis de L’Afrique, invites the audience to travel through time, honoring the ancient customs, beauty, and enjoyment that have shaped the continent, while also embracing the modern expressions that continue to redefine what it means to be African today.”