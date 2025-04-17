In an evening dedicated to those affected by cancer, Relay For Life featured performances from student groups like Note to Self, Explorchestra and the Binghamton Ballroom Dance Association.

Raising over $30,000 to support cancer research and treatment, the organization's Relay For Life honored cancer survivors and caregivers in an eight-hour celebration with games, performances and a Luminaria Ceremony.

The American Cancer Society on Campus surpassed this year’s goal of $30,000 in donations at Relay For Life, its biggest event. The casino-themed evening was held last Friday in the Mandela Room and Old Union Hall.

Originally formed as Campus Against Cancer, the organization has existed for over 15 years. At the beginning of each fall semester, its leadership sets a fundraising goal to reach by the relay’s end, with past campaigns raising over $70,000. This year’s haul marks an over $12,000 jump from last year.

The eight-hour celebration began with an opening ceremony where members of ACS’ leadership team shared their personal ties to cancer.

“Relay for Life is a national fundraiser that is run by the American Cancer Society to raise funds for cancer research, treatment, and advocacy,” John Lauricella, a senior majoring in business administration, wrote in an email. “It was founded in 1985, when someone continuously walked/ran around a track for 24 straight hours to raise money, demonstrating the idea that cancer never sleeps.”

“Another major goal aside from fundraising is community engagement,” he added. “We love involving local survivors for our Survivor Dinner, and recognizing loved ones who have passed from cancer in our Luminaria Ceremony. ACS on campus provides a community for people who have been heavily impacted by this horrible disease and want to do something about it.”

The opening ceremony was followed by a performance by Note to Self, an a cappella group that focuses on civic engagement. Then, cancer survivors and caregivers completed a lap around a track in the Mandela Room and were honored at a special dinner in a private room nearby.

Performers later in the evening included Tap That, a tap dancing group; Rhythm Method, an a cappella group that performs ‘80s, ‘90s and 2000s hits; Explorchestra, a musical group that provides an opportunity for students to perform original compositions; and the Binghamton Ballroom Dance Association, which represents the University in intercollegiate competitions.

The Mandela Room and Old Union Hall were impeccably and thoughtfully decked out with casino and 1920s-themed decor, featuring a variety of student organizations tabling, games, carnival food and inflatables.

“Planning Relay for Life is logistically challenging,” Lauricella wrote. “There are a lot of steps and thoughts that go into running such a large-scale event, and making sure it goes well. We have a big executive board and event leadership team for a reason. On the day-of, we began setting up the event at 9 a.m., and did not finish until just before the event started at 4 p.m.”

Each February, ACS hosts a kickoff that begins the process of building toward Relay, and this year’s event was held at 20 Hawley St. in Downtown Binghamton.

There were several different types of relay laps, including three-legged, potato sack, red light, green light, and empty. After the relay was concluded, a Luminaria Ceremony was held, honoring those who have lost their lives or are battling cancer. As several members of the organization’s leadership shared emotional stories of loss and grief, a slideshow with music displayed names, pictures and stories, and the room was lit solely by electric candles in paper bags lining the room with messages of love and support.

The night ended with the drawing of the raffle winners, who received prizes like cases of energy drinks, Rumble Ponies tickets and merchandise, themed baskets and a Nutribullet.

“Goals are achieved each year through the passion and hard work of many individuals,” Lauricella wrote. “This year I am so grateful to have had an amazing E-Board to support our mission and help us achieve our goals. If you believe in a cause so deeply, it doesn’t feel like work. You truly enjoy each and every moment of helping other people.”

During Relay’s closing ceremony, the fundraising total was called: $31,301.20.

Editor’s Note: Emma Alicea, the experience chair of American Cancer Society on Campus, is the copy desk chief. She had no part in the writing or editing of this article.