Breaking out of her regular style, Laufey blends expertise with a more grounded theme in her newest album “A Matter of Time.”

Laufey's newest album explores themes of love, heartbreak and change, pushing her work over new boundaries.

Laufey’s new album “A Matter of Time,” released on Aug. 22, may be her boldest work yet. With 14 tracks, the album takes listeners through shifting moods, experimenting with new emotions while keeping the intimacy, romance and storytelling Laufey listeners know and love.



Since the arrival of her second album, “Bewitched,” Laufey has been inseparable from soft jazz ballads and string ensembles. Her albums were once like entering a dream, a calming and wistful retreat from the everyday for her listeners.



“A Matter of Time,” however, is different. Rather than leaning into that warm sound, Laufey allows herself to get lost in the unknown, interweaving moments of rage, heartbreak and confusion into the sweetness that has long been a hallmark of hers. The contrast makes this album more complex and, in many respects, more accurate in its depiction of romance.



The theme running beneath the album is sewn into its title — time and its inexorability to change. Laufey explores how time marks relationships, personas and emotions. Far from merely imagining love as a fantasy, she presses on into the fleeting high, the bitterness and the feeling of loss that lingers.



The album glides effortlessly, with songs like “Cuckoo Ballet (Interlude)” serving as wicked but haunting segues. The brief bits add a theatrical quality to the record, much like a stage performance with different acts. On earlier records, interludes disrupted the flow, but here they are turning points, easing the progression from sunny optimism to darker, more somber territories. It’s an elegant but compelling transition that shows Laufey’s growth as a storyteller.



“Silver Lining” is the album’s emotional highlight. It gets the contrast of love, weakness and gentleness perfectly without ever feeling forced. The lyric “When you go to hell, I’ll go there with you too” distills Laufey’s knack for developing a line that’s real, stinging and instantly memorable.



At the other end of the spectrum, “Tough Luck” is an introduction to a new side of her art. It’s snappy, snarky and arguably her most honest breakup song yet. That eagerness to go outside of her comfort zone makes the album courageous and prevents it from being too formulaic.



The album reaches an emotional head with “Sabotage,” the closing track. It’s a showy, orchestral number that accelerates in intensity. The brutality of the song’s words about self-ruination and uncertainty is painful and liberating. To conclude the album in this manner makes the argument better that Laufey is diving into genuine emotion.



Where the experimentation in “A Matter of Time” makes it a thrilling leap forward, it may not resonate with every listener. Some longtime fans who have been with her from the start may miss the cozy jazz atmosphere of “Bewitched,” where every track was a string-beautiful lullaby. But here, the emotions are less delicate and sometimes jarring, showing Laufey’s evolution rather than repeating the same formula.



Ultimately, “A Matter of Time” is an album about growing. It acknowledges that love is complicated, heartbreak is inevitable and time changes everything, regardless of whether we like it or not. Laufey’s willingness to make her music honest about these truths makes the album very relatable.



“A Matter of Time” embraces vulnerability and confidence. It has the same dreamy comfort as her earlier work, but it offers a sense that change, though difficult, can be equally beautiful.



Rating: 4/5