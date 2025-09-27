Following a pair that briefly meet a wedding, the film explores themes of personal growth and hardship through a fantastical adventure where the couple revists their most pivotal memories.

“A Big Bold Beautiful Journey” hit theaters last week, released on Sept. 19. The third feature film from American filmmaker and director Kogonada, the movie stars Colin Farrell and Margot Robbie, who bring a romantic adventure onto the big screen.

After finding a wheel clamp on his car before leaving solo for a wedding, David Langley (Farrell) sees a conveniently placed ad for “The Car Rental Agency” and is forced to rent a car at the very last minute. Sarah Myers (Robbie), who happens to be heading to the same wedding, is sold a rental by the agency’s quirky workers, played by Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Kevin Kline. The pair meet briefly at the wedding, and their connection, though limited, is instantly intimate.

On the way back from the wedding, the seemingly magical GPS guide probes the pair to go on a “big bold beautiful journey.” The two are then reunited at a rest stop, and when Sarah’s car breaks down, the GPS guides them toward each other again, marking the beginning of this journey.

The journey — literally — opens doors to their pasts as Sarah and David are given the chance to relive wholesome memories from their childhoods, which bring the pair closer. However, they are also forced to face shameful yet pivotal moments that have molded each of their lives.

The film’s inception came from the personal experience of screenwriter Seth Reiss, most known for writing “The Menu.” After going through a bad breakup and driving himself back from a wedding, his GPS rerouted itself, and Reiss began to imagine what would happen if it instead took him on a mysterious journey. This inspired him to imbue personal desires of what he wished could happen into a film.

While Sarah and David experience the journey together, they must also focus on personal growth. They tackle the experiences they had buried down and were forced to learn and grow in the moment. The film combines a fantastical approach that we all can yearn for, while also keeping the plot grounded in truth and our lived realities.

While the quirky approach to the rom-com had an incredible cast, the general public was not thrilled. The movie has received less popularity than other new releases at the box office, along with mixed reviews from critics. Some questioned the truth behind the characters’ inner lives and their relationships to one another, while others were left dissatisfied by the film’s script and visuals.

However, even with its mixed reviews, the artistry remains undeniable and romantic.

The script was witty and simple, and the performances by Farrell and Robbie intertwined comedy and drama perfectly into a heartfelt on-screen chemistry. This was the actors’ first time working with each other, and highlighted the incredible talents of each acclaimed actor to bring a truly emotional connection to the film.

Overall, the film highlighted themes of regrets that influence our lives and gave audiences a chance to reflect on their personal journeys. “A Big Bold Beautiful Journey” was mostly lighthearted, and strongly rooted in recognizing the fluctuating human experience, touching on themes of identity, growth and sharing love. It also proposed an interesting thought — what would someone do if they were given the option to redo the past?

RATING: 4/5