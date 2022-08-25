The Roberson Museum and Science Center offers a variety of exhibitions, while also providing a space for its collections in the arts and sciences.

One cool off-campus place to discover is the Phelps Mansion Museum, as it was built in 1870 and features Gilded Age architecture.

While the convenience of living on-campus is undeniable, it can be limiting and monotonous. Try exploring what Binghamton has to offer by checking out these events and places. You might find your next favorite spot!

Broome County Farmers Market

The Broome County Farmers Market is located on 840 Upper Front Street, right by Applebee’s. It meets every Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., year-round. It also holds many events throughout the year, such as the Ag & Art Night Market — with live music, artisan vendors — and even Yoga in the Garden. There is also the yearly Fresh Food Face Off along with many more events. With over 35 local vendors, his farmer’s market is both a cornerstone for the social life of Broome and its economy.

Currently, the Market is campaigning for the 2022 America’s Farmers Market Celebration. You can vote for them here.

First Friday Art Walk

First Friday is organized by the Broome County Arts Council. The first Friday of each month, art spaces and restaurants open their doors for visitors to browse, listen to live music and engage in the wider community. The exhibitions often range from photography and theme group exhibitions to installation art. New exhibitions and activities, as well as pop-up events, often debut on First Fridays, giving it a celebratory air. Doing the First Friday Art Walk will give you a very comprehensive tour of Downtown Binghamton, since the galleries and creative spaces are spread throughout.

Roberson Museum and Science Center (and RoberCon)

The Roberson Museum is located within the Roberson Mansion, which was designed in the style of the Italian Renaissance Revival. This gives the museum a unique atmosphere compared to the often futuristic designs of other science-focused museums. Apart from its collection of arts and scientific knowledge, the museum often has exhibitions on various subjects, from historical photography to a collection of practical quilts.

It is also the home of RoberCon, a two-day convention focusing on sci-fi, tabletop gaming and extended fan culture. Currently, the convention is still held in a virtual format, and has added mini-events and workshops year-round that center around writing, panel discussions and art.

Phelps Mansion Museum

Built in 1870, the Phelps Mansion will transport you back in time with its impressive architecture belonging to the Gilded Age. The Mansion has tours every weekend and doubles as a space for events such as play readings and “paranormal investigations.”

Recently the free trolley tour that highlights important points of Binghamton has returned. It leaves from Phelps Mansion Museum at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m, touring sites along the way, including Lost Dog Café, the Roberson Museum and Science Center and the Bundy Museum, before returning to the Phelps Museum.

Downtown Binghamton Courtyard Market

This is a seasonal market located in the Metrocenter Courtyard boasting locally-sourced goods. Featuring chefs, artisanal goods and produce, the market is reminiscent of a night market with its live music and outdoor setting. Apart from their set list of vendors (which changes every season), there would be a new artisan vendor each week. It is an excellent place to visit if you want to explore a fun destination downtown during the daytime, or if you want a nice relaxing evening after classes.

This year’s market runs from July 5 to Oct. 4, meeting every Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) payment is accepted.