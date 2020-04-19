Pipe Dream's list of online events to help stave off quarantine boredom

Since the coronavirus outbreak has shut down social gatherings, you might have found yourself missing the Triple Cities’ museum tours, gallery openings and public events. Maybe you finally have the time to familiarize yourself with the organizations you’ve been curious about. In either case, you may want to take advantage of switches to Zoom, Facebook Live and other online platforms. With cancellations financially impacting many of the area’s arts and nonprofit organizations, now is a better time than ever to show your support from the comfort of your own couch. Check out this list for a taste of both local and Binghamton University-affiliated events heading online in the weeks to come.

Cornell Cooperative Extension (CCE) Broome County Gardening Workshops:

“Building and Planting in Raised Beds” — April 20 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Zoom

“Growing Edibles in Containers” — April 27 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Zoom

CCE Broome County will host two Zoom gardening workshops this month, each with a fee of $10. The first event, on April 20, will discuss the benefits of growing plants in raised beds and how to construct them. Succession sowing and succession cropping will also be covered. The second event, aimed at both beginner and experienced gardeners, will focus on growing edible plants in containers. Interested participants can register on the CCE’s website.

“Edit Wikipedia for Citizen Science!” — BU Libraries — April 21 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. via Zoom

The BU Libraries will host a Wikipedia edit-a-thon, an event aimed at improving Wikipedia’s information on a certain topic. In honor of Citizen Science Month, the articles participants can choose from will be focused on health, engineering, biology, psychology and women in science. Both novice and experienced Wikipedia editors are welcome. Interested participants can sign up and find Zoom access information on the event’s Facebook page, or contact Neyda Gilman, nursing and pharmacy librarian at BU Libraries, at ngilman@binghamton.edu with any questions.

Roberson Virtual Field Trips — Tuesdays at noon on the Roberson Museum and Science Center’s Facebook page

Every Tuesday at noon, the Roberson Museum and Science Center has been livestreaming themed tours of the museum and mansion. On April 21, all attendees will take a walk through the museum’s “NatureTrek” exhibition to discuss its lifelike taxidermy dioramas. The April 28 tour will take viewers into the Roberson Mansion’s parlor room and discuss the significance of parlor rooms to women of the early 20th century.

Broome/Tioga Counties Virtual Earth Day 2020 — April 22 from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the CCE Broome County Environment Facebook page

In celebration of Earth Day, this Facebook Live event will feature educational presentations, music and more from local artists and organizations that promote environmental causes in Broome County.

Art Talks with the Memory Maker Project — Wednesdays from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Zoom

Every Wednesday, the Memory Maker Project allows participants to view and discuss art from a local exhibition. The program is designed specifically for people living with memory loss, but all are welcome. Zoom IDs and other meeting details can be found on the Memory Maker Project’s Facebook page.

Facebook Live Art Talk – April 25 from noon to 1 p.m. on the Phelps Mansion Museum’s Facebook page

A Phelps Mansion Museum guide will lead a tour of the mansion’s collection of artwork which includes pieces by Douglas Arthur Teed, Robert Pratt and more.

Tom Jolu Facebook Live – May 9 at 8 p.m. on the Vestal Museum’s Facebook page.

In the spirit of the Vestal Museum’s Second Saturdays, which usually feature intimate “Coffeehouse” sets, frontman Thomas Joseph Lewis of the local band Tom Jolu will play a Facebook Live set.