Pipe Dream’s News Editor Jacob T. Kerr and Arts & Culture Editor Gabby Iacovano sit down with Laura Johnsen, a fifth-year Ph.D. candidate studying anthropology. Johnsen studies the technology surrounding the world of sex and the social implications it carries with it.

This episode was hosted by Jacob T. Kerr and Gabby Iacovano and post-production work was done by Design Manager Kade Estelle and Digital Editor Kimberly Gonzalez. Thank you to Laura Johnsen for her support of the show.