Senior attack Emma Blloshmi totaled four goals in Binghamton’s 12-7 loss to Bryant in their last game of the season on Saturday.

Binghamton goes 2-4 in conference play, closes 2026 season on Senior Day.

\The Binghamton women’s lacrosse team’s 2026 campaign came to a close with a 12-7 loss to Bryant on its Senior Day on Saturday afternoon.

Entering the matchup, the Bearcats were still in contention for the fourth and final seed in the America East playoffs. Binghamton would have qualified with a win over Bryant or losses from both UMBC and UMass Lowell. However, they trailed the visiting Bulldogs 10-4 after three quarters and were unable to cement the win, while UMBC claimed a victory over UNH as the Bearcats narrowly missed the playoffs.

1:04 “Obviously disappointed in the outcome today,” said Binghamton head coach Stephanie Allen. “Not how we saw our season ending.”

Binghamton (6-9, 2-4 AE) opened play with a goal on its first possession thanks to a driving score from senior attack Emma Blloshmi, but Bryant (10-6, 5-1 AE) responded on the following possession to tie things up at 1-1. The Bearcats had an opportunity to retake the lead soon after on a free-position attempt from Blloshmi, but her shot went wide. Capitalizing on a pair of green cards against the Bearcats and a slew of consecutive draw control victories, the Bulldogs closed out the quarter with a 3-0 run to take a 4-1 lead.

“[I] thought our defense put us in a really good position by giving us opportunities to have the ball on our offensive end,” Allen said. “And just not our day offensively in terms of shot output and putting the ball in the back of the net.”

The opening minutes of the second quarter saw momentum swing back in Binghamton’s favor as they forced a Bryant turnover before freshman midfielder Sabrina Boyle found twine to bring Binghamton within two. However, Bryant responded with two goals of its own to make it a 6-2 game.

The Bearcats got back on the board when Boyle scored her second of the night on a free-position opportunity, but the Bulldogs struck last in the half, going ahead 7-3 with just seven seconds remaining.

“I thought our defense put the Bryant players under a lot of pressure and came prepared to execute our game plan,” Allen said. “They were locked in and really focused today.”

Binghamton nearly got on the scoreboard in the opening minutes of the second half when a shot from Blloshmi rattled off the crossbar. She secured her second goal of the night soon after on a free-position to cut Binghamton’s deficit to three.

A goal from Bryant made it an 8-4 game before another Binghamton attempt rattled off the post, this time from sophomore attack Sienna Fox. The Bulldogs, however, extended their run to three goals with consecutive scores to end the quarter as the Bearcats trailed 10-4.

“I thought we started the fourth with a lot of urgency,” Allen said. “Stuff that we were trying to reinforce the entire game, and we knew our backs were against the wall.”

Fighting to keep their season alive, Blloshmi opened the fourth quarter with consecutive goals, scoring her 50th goal of the season. Soon after, Boyle found twine, but Bryant instantly responded with a goal to make it 11-7. Despite the Bearcats’ best efforts, they were unable to score through the rest of the match, and a final goal from the Bulldogs cemented Binghamton’s 12-7 loss.

“Beyond anything else, it’s the leadership,” Allen said. “The people that they are off of the field, just as much as the presence that they had on the field. Leaving some big shoes to fill.”

With the 12-7 loss, the Bearcats’ season came to an end, but multiple graduating Bearcats capped off historic careers. Blloshmi became the first player in program history to secure multiple 50-score seasons, finishing the year with 51 goals and moving into second place in program career goals with 135. Senior attack Carla Curth’s 10-assist 2026 campaign moved her to sixth place in program career assists with 46 over her four seasons.