Bearcats defeat Saints in low-scoring affair.

After a close 16-13 loss against Colgate earlier in the week, the Binghamton women’s lacrosse team earned its first victory of the season, defeating Siena 8-6. Facing a 3-0 deficit late in the first quarter, the Bearcats put on a defensive display, allowing just three goals throughout the rest of the match en route to their first win in 2025.

“We were happy to get the first one under our belt,” said Binghamton head coach Stephanie Allen. “Overall, very happy with the fight we put up.”

Binghamton (1-2) opened the match with a flurry of shots, including a free-position attempt, but they were unable to find the back of the net, and Siena (0-1) opened the scoring following a ground ball pickup in the seventh minute. A second missed free-position attempt and a shot attempt from senior attack Olivia Muscolino that bounced off the post kept BU off the scoreboard, while Siena built its lead to 3-0. With under a minute to go in the quarter, senior midfielder Christiana Mastrorocco found Muscolino for the Bearcats’ first point of the game. BU went into the second quarter trailing 3-1.

“We just needed to get settled in and back to trusting our system,” said Allen. “Our defensive group knew we weren’t playing to our abilities and strengths at the beginning and got locked back in as the game went on.”

Following an early yellow card against the Saints, junior attack Emma Blloshmi continued her strong start to the 2025 campaign, converting a free-position shot to trim BU’s deficit. Minutes later, Blloshmi forced a turnover and immediately scored her second of the match to knot the game at 3. The foes continued to trade unsuccessful shot attempts before the Saints retook the lead with two and a half minutes remaining in the half. BU nearly tied the match in the next position when junior attack Carla Curth was awarded a free-position shot, but it bounced off the post, and the Bearcats went into the half facing a 4-3 deficit.

“The field conditions were not ideal and we had to make conscious decisions with the ball that limited mistakes or putting teammates at risk of slipping,” said Allen. “We weren’t perfect but managed the conditions better than I expected.”

Coming out of halftime, the Bearcats struggled to light up the scoreboard, going 0-for-5 on shot attempts through eight and a half minutes of play. Yet again, Siena was first to strike, building a 5-3 lead following a successful free-position conversion. Binghamton was quick to respond, winning the ensuing draw control as Blloshmi netted an unassisted goal on the same possession. BU continued to fight to get on the board when Blloshmi picked up a ground ball, and she found Mastrorocco, who buried the rock in the back of the net to tie the match at 5.

“Our team has a lot of heart and, having two other games under our belt, understood the situation and what it was going to take,” said Allen. “It was a team effort — stops by our defensive, goalie and getting points on the board. Everyone stepped up.”

The final period began with five and a half minutes of scoreless play, but it was BU who broke the deadlock this time around when Muscolino found Curth for Binghamton’s first lead of the game. Blloshmi continued to power Binghamton’s offense, grabbing a ground ball and finding the back of the net, taking a 7-5 lead with less than four minutes to go. A late Siena goal shrunk BU’s lead to one, but a free position goal from Muscolino in the final minute cemented BU’s 8-6 victory.

“Nonconference is a big learning experience and a time to find our strengths and most cohesive groups of players,” said Allen. “We are getting better every week and building confidence. The win certainly helps with that.”

BU will continue its nonconference slate at St. Bonaventure on Tuesday, Feb. 25. First draw control is set for noon at the Tom 80’ and Michelle Marra Athletics Field Complex in St. Bonaventure, New York.