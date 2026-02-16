Binghamton held to a season-low 41 points in second-consecutive conference loss.

The Binghamton women’s basketball team closed out a two-game road trip with a 52-41 loss at Albany on Saturday. The Bearcats outscored the Great Danes 27-19 in the second half, but Albany’s early lead proved too difficult to overcome.

Albany (13-12, 3-9 AE) opened the first quarter scoring with strong defense, building out to an early 4-2 lead, while Binghamton (17-8, 9-3 AE) struggled to get on the scoreboard. The Great Danes continued to tack on points, quickly growing their lead to eight points at 10-2.

The Bearcats worked on finding their rhythm, but the Great Danes continued to grow their lead and built a wider advantage of 13-3 by capitalizing on scoring opportunities from offensive rebounds and effective defensive pressure. After junior guard Yanniah Boyd sank a layup to cut Albany’s lead to 13-5, the Bearcats were held scoreless through the remainder of the period, trailing 18-5 heading into the second quarter.

The Great Danes continued to control the match in the second quarter, further limiting Binghamton’s scoring opportunities alongside just one turnover in the first half. Meanwhile, the Bearcats struggled with turnovers, while they shot just .231 from the field. A late three-pointer by Albany pushed the margin to 33-12 before junior guard Bella Pucci came in with a right-handed layup in the closing moments of the second quarter to send the Bearcats into halftime trailing 33-14.

In the second half, Binghamton showed renewed spirit. Junior forward Kendall Bennett opened the third-quarter scoring for the Bearcats and Pucci followed quickly thereafter with a layup to make the score 33-17. Helpful contributions from freshman guard Carletta Bennett and senior guard Kaia Goode led Binghamton to adjust its deficit down to 10 points.

Albany continued to get on the board, amassing a 39-23 point lead. The Bearcats tried to stay in the running with Pucci scoring a three-pointer to keep their momentum alive and make the score 39-26. Despite a strong defensive quarter from Binghamton, Albany continued to tack on buckets as they took a commanding 44-26 lead heading into the final quarter.

With one quarter remaining, the Bearcats worked to place pressure on the Great Danes on both ends of the floor. Binghamton capitalized on a pair of turnovers to open the period with a 10-0 run, trimming its deficit to 44-36. However, Albany responded with efficient shooting at the free-throw line, capitalizing on late possessions to regain a 13-point lead with under a minute to play.

Pucci fouled out in the closing minutes and while Boyd dropped in a layup with three seconds remaining on the clock, the Great Danes ultimately sealed the game and secured their 52-41 victory.

Binghamton will look to bounce back when it hosts Bryant on Thursday, Feb. 19. Tipoff is set for 6:07 p.m. at the Dr. Bai Lee Court in Vestal, New York.