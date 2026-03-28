Binghamton's 2025-26 campaign comes to a close with 70-61 loss to the Explorers.

The Binghamton women’s basketball team’s run in the Women’s National Invitational Tournament came to an end on Monday, losing to La Salle by a score of 70-61. Despite holding a narrow lead by the end of the third quarter, the team was outscored 19-9 in the final quarter of play to close off its postseason.

“It was just an unbelievable season,” said Binghamton head coach Mary Grimes. “I think it’s something that we can build off of. Even last year, we were in a lot of games last year, and we didn’t follow through. That’s where we got over the hump this year, where we were in those tight games, and we followed through, and it didn’t matter if we were up or down, we figured out different ways to win.”

La Salle (19-13, 10-8 A10) got off to a hot start with a pair of scores, but Binghamton (20-13, 10-6 AE) matched with two baskets of their own. Four straight points from junior guard Bella Pucci put the Bearcats ahead, but an eight-point run gave the Explorers a 13-9 lead. The Bearcats remained close behind, however, trailing 19-18 as the first quarter expired.

Back-to-back scores from junior guard Leah Middleton put Binghamton up by three in the second, but La Salle soon tied the game at 28-28. Neither team strung together consecutive scores for the remainder of the quarter, with the Explorers holding a 38-34 lead as the half came to a close.

“I think [Middleton] just really stepped up after Maine,” Grimes said. “I think she was able to really self-reflect and understand that we need something from her, and step up and start scoring. But her defense was great today, too. She got some tips, she got some deflections that we really needed in the first half, and hopefully she can just continue to grow.”

Binghamton spent the first several minutes of the third quarter trailing La Salle, with the Bearcats coming within two at 42-40 and again at 44-42. After going down 49-42, an eight-point run from the Bearcats, capped off by a layup from junior forward Kendall Bennett, gave them back the lead. A layup from junior guard Yanniah Boyd gave them a narrow 52-51 lead as play headed into the final quarter.

La Salle quickly retook the lead early in the fourth quarter, but a three from Middleton put the Bearcats back on top. After tying the game up, a six-point scoring run from La Salle put them up 65-59, and a pair of free throws from the Explorers with under a minute remaining put the game out of reach for Binghamton, who fell at a final score of 70-61.

“We just didn’t execute getting [Bennett] the ball on time, and that could’ve been because of their length,” Grimes said. “I’m calling the sets right on the sideline, and I see she’s open, but we’re not making the right pass to get her the ball. But great job to La Salle, and it’s a great environment for women’s basketball, and we gave them everything they can handle.”

Middleton was the team’s leading scorer with 15 points, while also notching three rebounds, a block and a steal. Bennett put up 12 points and 11 rebounds, marking her 17th and final double-double of the season. Pucci was the last of the double-digit scorers with 11 points and an additional four rebounds. Senior guard Meghan Casey put up nine points, three rebounds, and a team-leading four assists, while freshman guard Carletta Bennett rounded out the top-five scorers with eight points and three rebounds.

“It was a great season,” Grimes said. “I think we gave our fans something to cheer about, definitely at home. We can’t ask for better fans in our community and from our students on campus. For them to show up the way they did for our playoff game in the America East was unbelievable, and that’s just a credit to our leadership.”

With the loss, Binghamton’s postseason run has officially come to an end. Despite the finish, the squad surpassed expectations going into the season, finishing with 20 wins for the first time since 2020 and just the third time in program history since joining the Division I level, all in Grimes’ second year as head coach.