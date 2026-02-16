Bearcats surrender first place in America East with loss.

The Binghamton women’s basketball team kicked off a two-game road trip against Vermont on Thursday in a game for first place in the America East, falling to the Catamounts 61-52 for its first loss in six games. Vermont now remains half a game ahead of the Bearcats in AE standings.

Vermont (21-6, 10-2 AE) was quick to score in the opening points of the game, but Binghamton (17-7, 9-2 AE) responded with a three-pointer from senior guard Kaia Goode to take the lead. After a 5-5 tie, the Catamounts went on a nine-point run, with Binghamton ending it with a three from freshman guard Carletta Bennett to make it a 14-8 quarter.

As the second quarter marched on, Binghamton continued to fight its way back into the game, going on a 13-3 run capped off by a three from junior guard Bella Pucci to take a 23-21 lead. Despite the run, the Bearcats were unable to hold on as the Catamounts tacked on six more points in the final minute to take a 27-23 lead headed into the second half.

While Pucci scored the first points of the half, Vermont remained in control for much of the third quarter, going up 38-30 with under three minutes remaining. Junior forward Kendall Bennett hit an and-one to cut the lead to five, but Vermont responded with a three as it held a 41-33 lead headed into the fourth.

The Bearcats once again brought the game within four thanks to a pair of free throws from Kendall Bennett, but Vermont continued to hold onto its lead. Pucci hit another three going into a Binghamton timeout to make it 53-48, but they were unable to contain Vermont. As the clock expired, the Catamounts came away with a 61-52 victory.

Pucci was the team’s leading scorer with 17 points, while also notching three rebounds, an assist and a steal. Kendall Bennett, meanwhile, once again finished the day with another double-double, notching 12 points and 12 rebounds and leading the team in steals with four. Carletta Bennett rounded out the team’s top three scorers with 11 points, three rebounds and an assist.

Binghamton will look to bounce back from its loss on Saturday against Albany as it finishes up its road trip. Tipoff is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 14 at 7 p.m. in the Broadview Center in Albany, New York.