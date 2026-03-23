Bearcats reach 20-win mark for the third time at NCAA Division I level.

Following its elimination from the America East playoffs, the Binghamton women’s basketball team continued its 2025-26 campaign against Mercyhurst on Thursday in the first round of the Women’s National Invitational Tournament, coming away with a decisive 81-60 victory. After a relatively close first half, the Bearcats outscored the Lakers 41-24 in the second half to advance on to the second round.

“It’s something I’ve been working toward as a goal for me personally, but huge for our program and where we’re trying to go,” said Binghamton head coach Mary Grimes. “We were definitely a little upset after the Maine loss and we were able to regroup. To come back and play this game with a tough team, it means a lot to the program and to our players.”

A trio of baskets from junior forward Kendall Bennett to open the game gave Binghamton (20-12, 10-6 AE) a quick 6-2 lead, but a seven-point run from the Lakers (15-17, 14-4 NEC) challenged the Bearcats’ lead. Another layup from Bennett helped to kick off a seven-point run for Binghamton, but a last-second three from Mercyhurst made it just a two-point game as the first quarter came to a close.

A jumper from Bennett kicked off the second quarter, as the foes continued to trade scores. Despite the Lakers tying the game at multiple points, Binghamton managed to hold on, leading 40-36 as junior guard Yanniah Boyd hit a last-second jumper as the clock expired on the first half.

“We definitely wanted to come out hot, coming here knowing that we could take advantage of something,” Bennett said. “So, it was definitely important for us to get on a run early and I’m glad I could be the one to do it.”

Senior guard Meghan Casey was first to score for the Bearcats in the second half, kicking off a 10-point scoring run capped off with a layup from Boyd. An and-one from Mercyhurst ended the run, but Binghamton quickly answered with another 10-point scoring run, holding a 60-44 lead as play headed into the final quarter.

The Lakers kicked off the fourth quarter with a 5-2 run, though a jumper from Bennett helped stave them off. Another layup from Bennett led Binghamton across the 70-point mark, though Mercyhurst continued to creep up on the Bearcats. A three from junior guard Bella Pucci put them back up by 14, effectively ending any hopes the Lakers had at a comeback as the game ended 81-60.

“We really ended up clogging the paint, which led to their threes in the fourth, but they were getting in,” Grimes said. “And I challenged [Pucci], I said, ‘I’ve watched film and they picked on the quote-unquote ‘worst defender’ and I challenged her to be a better defender and she came out halfway through the third and she said, ‘Is that better, coach?’ and it sure as heck was.”

Bennett led the team in scoring with 23 points after shooting 91.7 percent from the field, while also coming away with 16 rebounds, four blocks, four assists and a steal. Pucci and Casey each chipped in 13 points, with Pucci coming away with seven rebounds, three assists and two steals and Casey with three rebounds and a team-leading seven assists. Junior guard Leah Middleton rounded out the double-digit scorers, notching 12 points and two steals in the process.

“We’re definitely making a lot of statements and that’s something we wanted to do from the start was make a lot of statements,” Bennett said. “I know it’s been a while since we’ve been to a postseason tournament, so getting this win early is definitely huge for us in making sure we can go on a run later on.”

With their win, the Bearcats advance on to the second round of the WNIT to take on La Salle University on Monday, March 23. Tipoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the John E. Glaser Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.