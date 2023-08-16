The Binghamton volleyball team enters the 2023 season with high expectations after being picked to finish second in the 2023 America East (AE) preseason coach’s poll.

Binghamton looks to exceed high expectations after loss in 2022 AE tournament semifinals.

Despite being picked fifth in the 2022 preseason coach’s poll, BU had a historic season with first-year head coach Allie Yaeger at the helm. The Bearcats finished with a 17-9 overall record and an 8-2 record in AE play while capturing the AE regular season title for the first time in program history. Additionally, the Binghamton coaching staff earned AE coaching staff of the year honors.

Although BU was defeated by UNH in the AE tournament semifinals after injuries to several key players, the Bearcats earned a berth to the National Invitational Volleyball Championship (NIVC) as a result of winning the AE regular season title but were ultimately swept 3-0 by Big East member St. John’s, bringing their season to a conclusion.

Five out of six Bearcat starters from the 2022 starting lineup will be returning to BU, including unanimous AE player of the year, senior outside hitter Tsvetelina Ilieva, who ranked top 10 in the AE in kills with 351, points with 410 and hitting percentage at .240. Notably, BU is also retaining first-team all-conference senior outside hitter Stefana Stan and second-team all-conference selections in graduate student middle hitter Anna Sprys and sophomore setter Lottie Scully.

BU will kick off the season by hosting the Bearcat Classic and taking on Merrimack in its first matchup of the year. First serve is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 25 at 7 p.m. at the Events Center in Vestal, New York.