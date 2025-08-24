Construction on the track and field facility follows significant upgrades made to athletics facilities in 2024.

Located near the East Gym, the complex will undergo a $5.6 million renovation of major components, including replacing the track.

Binghamton University held a groundbreaking ceremony early last week, launching a $5.6 million update to the track and field complex.

Following a significant investment into the project by Visions Federal Credit Union, the new facility will be named the Visions Federal Credit Union Track & Field Facility. Additional funding for the project was provided by New York state and Binghamton University’s divisions of student affairs and athletics.

“Binghamton is committed to providing its student-athletes and fans with the very best facilities in the America East,” President Harvey Stenger said in a statement to bubearcats.com. “We have a proud tradition of developing athletes who go on to compete at the national and international level, and the renovations to the track-and-field complex will further the University’s reputation as a leader in intercollegiate athletics.”

The improvements to the facility, which had not seen a major update in the 30 years since its opening, will help the stadium to meet current NCAA Division I standards for track and field facilities. Expected updates include replacing the track, overhauling the long jump, triple jump and pole vault area and a variety of general upgrades to the facility, including updated lighting, stands, safety features and a new scoreboard.

“Men’s and women’s track-and-field teams make up Binghamton’s largest NCAA Division I cohort, with approximately 100 student-athletes,” Director of Athletics Eugene Marshall Jr. said in a statement to bubearcats.com. “The upgrades will aid Binghamton in recruiting top athletes who combine their passion for sports with a desire for an exceptional education. And, with the majority of track-and-field student-athletes being in-state recruits, the economic and community impact is significant when their families and friends attend meets.”

The new facility is part of a campus-wide construction project aimed at improving the school’s resources for the entire student body. Work on the facility is set to begin in spring 2026.