The Binghamton women’s swim team aims to get back on track in 2023-24 after finishing fifth at the 2022-23 America East (AE) Championships.

Women's team looks to bounce back in 2023-24 season.

Coming off a disappointing 2022-23 season, the Binghamton women’s swim team enters its 2023-24 campaign looking to have a bounce-back year.

The Bearcats finished the regular season with a 3-6 record while placing fifth at the 2022-23 America East (AE) Championships with 267 points while UNH earned its fourth straight AE swimming and diving title with a score of 833.

The women went on to post two all-conference swimmers in seniors Courtney Moane and Maddie Hoover during the 2022-23 season. At the AE championships, Hoover collected Binghamton records in the 200 free and 500 free while Moane finished second in the 100 breast with a time of 1:03:27 and fourth in the 200 breast with a time of 2:19:63.

Binghamton then went on to place 55th at the National Invitational Championship (NIC) to conclude its season. With familiar faces returning to the program alongside a strong 2023 recruiting class, the Bearcats will look to make a splash in the AE during its 2023-24 campaign.

BU will kick off the season at the Bucknell Invitational. First swim is scheduled for noon on Saturday, Oct. 21 at the Kinney Natatorium in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania.