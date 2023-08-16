The Binghamton men’s swim team heads into the 2023-24 season looking to continue its success after a second-place finish at 2022-23 America East (AE) Championships.

Men's team looks to build off strong 2022-23 campaign.

After going 6-2 in the 2022-23 regular season, the Binghamton men’s swim and dive team captured a second-place finish at the America East (AE) Championships, making it back-to-back years during which the men have come up just short of the title.

Despite keeping things close throughout the meet, the Bearcats were unable to keep pace with UMBC when all was said and done, posting a score of 782.5, while the Retrievers earned a first-place finish with 855.5 points. Binghamton’s season concluded at the National Invitational Championship (NIC), where the men placed 21st out of 41 teams.

The men posted nine AE all-conference swimmers and divers during the 2022-23 season, including seniors Henry Shemet, Liam Murphy, Sandon Karinsky, Eric Kroon and Jake Vecchio, junior Elijah Lanfear and sophomores Liam Preston and Max Kaback. Notably, Binghamton’s squad will be losing all-conference diver Ryan Cohn, who graduated this past spring.

Nevertheless, with several underclassmen earning all-conference honors and a strong 2023 recruiting class coming in, Binghamton looks to be in good shape heading into the 2023 season. The team will aim to replicate the success that it has had in recent years under the leadership of Binghamton head coach Jerry Cummiskey.

BU will kick off the season at the Bucknell Invitational. First swim is scheduled for noon on Saturday, Oct. 21 at the Kinney Natatorium in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania.