Seniors Liam Preston and Patrick Lang, among nine Bearcats honored on Senior Day, broke eight pool records in BU’s sweep of Wagner on Saturday.

Two Bearcats meet NCAA Zone Diving Cuts as BU sweeps Wagner.

Binghamton’s swimming and diving teams closed out their 2025-2026 regular season campaign with a sweep over visiting Wagner on Senior Day. The men’s side claimed a 190-95 victory while the women’s team captured a 176-91 win. Improving on last year’s dominant Senior Day meet, this year’s meet saw the Bearcats break eight pool records.

“I think it was great,” said Binghamton head coach Jerry Cummiskey to bubearcats.com. “We’ve been able to have some really good Senior Days with a lot of great energy. I thought we’d be good, I didn’t expect us to be quite this good.”

The men kicked off a dominant performance with a victory in the 200m medley relay, as the squad of freshman Isaih Francis, sophomore Tyler Schultz and seniors Patrick Lang and Liam Preston broke Cornell’s 2024 pool record of 1:31.26 with a time of 1:31.01. Sweeping the relay portion of the meet, the men also claimed victory in the 400 free with sophomores Ryaan Alshami, Jonah Kirschbaum, William Deutmeyer and Evan Peters securing a time of 3:08.75.

Sophomore Cameron Stetzer and Peters each secured a pool record and a pair of individual wins for the Bearcats. Stetzer claimed victories in the 100 breast and the 200 IM with times of 54.67 and 1:52.96, respectively. Meanwhile, Peters finished first in the 200 free with a time of 1:37.94 and first in the 500 free, finishing in 4:35.89.

Also earning pool records for the Bearcats alongside individual victories for Binghamton were sophomore Amir Sadykov and junior Harrison Lambert. Sadykov came first in the 200 breast, finishing with a time of 2:02.33, while Lambert came in first with a 1,000 free time of 9:24.64. Rounding out the event-winning performers for the Bearcats were freshman Evan Creter in the 100 and 200 back and Deutmeyer in the 200 fly and 100 free. Creter finished in 50.08 and 1:50.45, respectively, while Deutmeyer’s respective times of 1:55.04 and 47.25 earned him a pair of wins.

“It means a lot to be part of such a great team for the last four years, and I think that’s reflected with the energy everyone brought today,” said senior captain David Ponce to bubearcats.com. “But also, we had a lot of alums from when I was an underclassman here show up today.”

The women’s squad also saw significant success in the relays, as freshmen Julia Iwanow and Lauren Maierle, sophomore Eva Smith and senior Maria Pignatelli broke Cornell’s 2024 200 medley relay pool record with a time of 1:44.64. The women completed the sweep of the 400 free relay, as Pignatelli, sophomore Leonor Coelho, junior Juliette Phillips and freshman Erica Czeremcha finished with a time of 3:32.14.

Both Iwanow and Pignatelli earned two individual victories for the Bearcats while adding pool records along the way. Iwanow’s time of 1:03.22 in the 100 breast broke her own pool record, while she added a victory in the 200 breast with a time of 2:16.80. Pignatelli broke a pool record set in 2014 in the 100 free, finishing in 51.34, before adding another win in the 50 free with a time of 23.68. Rounding out the individual performers with a pair of wins was Smith, finishing first in the 100 and 200 back with times of 56.74 and 2:04.50, respectively.

In the diving events, both the Bearcat men and women each produced an NCAA Zone Cut meeting performance as senior Elizabeth Tirado won the one-meter event with a score of 272.92 and sophomore Jacob Koclanis scored a 320.93 in the three-meter event.

“It was a good effort all around, proud of them,” Cummiskey told bubearcats.com. “Eight records, a lot of personal bests, a lot of season bests, the divers were on. You know, hitting our stride at the right time, so it’s exciting to head into [the America East Championships] with some confidence.”

Binghamton’s swimming and diving teams will next compete in the America East Championships from Wednesday, Feb. 18 through Saturday, Feb. 21. The first race is set for a time to be determined at the VMI Aquatic Center in Lexington, Virginia.