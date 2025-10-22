Sophomore Evan Peters captured gold in the 200 free, 500 free, 1,000 free and 400 IM in the Bearcat men’s 184-169 victory against Bryant over the weekend.

The Binghamton men’s and women’s swim and dive teams continued the 2025 season over the weekend against Bryant on the road. While the men’s team secured a 184-169 victory, the women’s team was less fortunate, losing 212-141, marking the first loss for either team this season.

“This weekend was great,” wrote Binghamton head coach Jerry Cummiskey. “High level competition against a very strong conference opponent. I was happy with the way we raced and competed overall.”

The men’s team was led by sophomore Evan Peters, who won four individual events. He took gold in the 200 free with a time of 1:38.97, the 1,000 free with a time of 9:34.80, the 400 IM with a time of 4:00.11 and the 500 free with a time of 4:36.96. In addition, he was part of the 400 free relay team that finished victorious with a time of 3:02.22.

Freshman Isaih Francis was a part of two winning relay teams, also earning another gold for the men’s squad with a time of 49.89 in the 100 back. Sophomore Amir Sadykov rounded it out for the BU men, who earned gold with a time of 2:04.35 in the 200 breast.

“[Peters] was a workhorse for us,” Cummiskey wrote. “Swimming some out of the ordinary events for him at a high level. His ability to get those wins really kept our men in position to win the meet.”

As for the women’s slate of events, three different competitors won two events apiece. Sophomore Eva Smith earned a first-place performance in the 100 back with a time of 56.77 and the 200 back with a time of 2:04.54. Freshman Julia Iwanow won the 100 breast with a time of 1:03.27 and the 200 breast with a time of 2:15.89.

Senior Maria Pignatelli got the gold in the 50 free with a time of 23.74 and the 100 free with a time of 51.34. She was also a part of BU’s 400 free relay team that won with a time of 3:28.46.

“The women swam really well and unfortunately ran into a Bryant team that was ready to go,” Cummiskey wrote. “Our depth really showed up and kept us competitive. I was really happy with how the women competed all the way to the end of the meet and almost set a school record on the last relay.”

On the diving side, freshman Samuel Pikofsky-Christiansen earned Binghamton’s only gold with a score of 281.85 in the men’s one-meter. Senior Elizabeth Tirado secured the silver in both the women’s one-meter and three-meter, with scores of 241.58 and 234.23. Meanwhile, sophomore Jacob Koclanis also took silver in both the men’s one-meter and three-meter, scoring 279.75 and 281.55.

“[Pikofsky-Christiansen] winning one-meter and him and [Koclanis] going 1-2 really put our men in a great place going into Saturday,” Cummiskey wrote. “Without that we would have had a large deficit to overcome.”

Binghamton will continue its 2025 campaign at the Bucknell Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 25. First race is set for noon at the Kinney Natatorium in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania.