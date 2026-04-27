Allen breaks Binghamton career home run record with Tuesday's blast.

After dropping a series to Maine over the weekend, Binghamton softball played in a doubleheader at Cornell on Tuesday, getting swept and extending its losing streak to four. Despite the pair of losses, the matchup was highlighted by junior infielder Elisa Allen breaking the program’s all-time home run record when she knocked her 45th ball out of the park.

“[Tuesday] was an awesome day for [Allen],” said Binghamton head coach Jess Bump. “She’s been working really hard over her career here and it was super awesome to see the record be broken and all of us knowing that it was in sight for her. She’s done an incredible job for us over the last three years and I think our offense has gotten a lot better in the last three or four [years] and she’s been a big part of that.”

Game one saw Cornell (20-20, 7-11 Ivy) quickly get on the board thanks to an RBI single in the first, but a home run from redshirt junior infielder Akira Kopec put Binghamton (13-24, 12-5 AE) up 2-1 in the top of the second. The lead wouldn’t last long, however, as the Big Red tacked on four runs in the bottom of the inning to go up 5-2.

The Bearcats responded with a game-tying fourth inning, scoring three runs off of a single, a walk and a sacrifice fly, but a grand slam from Cornell in the fifth inning gave them a 9-5 lead. Binghamton scored just one more run in game one, coming courtesy of a solo home run from Allen, who, in the process, broke the program record for career home runs. The Big Red added one more run to their lead in the bottom of the sixth, finally leading to a 10-6 win over Binghamton.

“It’s honestly just such a cool feeling,” Allen said after breaking the record. “I mean, I just do what I can to work for the team. I know the team has my back, so just to know that was what happened [Tuesday], it’s just a really cool feeling.”

Binghamton opened game two with a home run from sophomore infielder Rachel Carey, putting them up 1-0, but a disastrous bottom of the first from the Bearcats had Cornell score nine runs off a flurry of hits in an inning that saw 12 batters at the plate.

Another RBI came from Carey in the second, courtesy of a double, before Binghamton saw a breakout inning of its own in the fourth. Beginning with a three-run homer from Carey, the team went on to score nine runs in the inning. A series of hits allowed the Bearcats to take an 11-9 lead, with Carey also serving the final RBI of the inning.

“We’re just looking to work for each other,” Allen said. “Just keep everything selfless, and just keep hitting the ball hard, and keep the defense as clean as we can and I think that’s really our biggest goal.”

The Binghamton lead did not last long, however, as three more runs from the Big Red in the bottom of the inning put them back on top at 12-11. Still, Binghamton’s offense was far from finished and they managed three more runs in the top of the sixth, courtesy of an error and RBIs from Allen and graduate student outfielder Darien McDonough, giving the team a 14-12 lead. Cornell’s offense continued to rake, however, as a solo home run kicked off a four-run inning for the Big Red in the bottom of the sixth, while three straight fly outs from Binghamton in the seventh ended the game 17-14.

“We’re currently one game back from Bryant, so a lot needs to happen for us to win the regular season,” Bump said. “But I think we’re looking at either a No. 1 or No. 2 or No. 3 seed, depending on how these next two weeks go, but with UMBC cancelling their season, our tournament setup is a little bit different this year. So at the end of the day, we just have to be working to play our best softball going into the tournament at Maine.”

With this weekend’s scheduled series against UMBC canceled, Binghamton is next set to play the following weekend in a three-game matchup against UMass Lowell in its final series of the regular season. First pitch is scheduled for Friday, May 1 at 3 p.m. at the Bearcats Sports Complex in Vestal, New York.