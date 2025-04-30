Freshman pitcher Savanna McHale slugged a home run in her second career at-bat during Binghamton’s 21-2 victory over Colgate in game two.

Allen sets Bearcat single-season RBI record, moves to 55 on year.

After clinching the America East regular season title with a sweep over UMBC this past weekend, the Binghamton softball team swept its doubleheader against Colgate on Tuesday. After securing a 6-1 victory in game one over the Raiders, a record-breaking 21-2 victory in the nightcap saw the Bearcats outscore their hosts 27-3 in the series.

“We were happy with how the weekend went especially because UMBC are our only losses in conference play,” wrote Binghamton head coach Jess Bump. “But I thought we put both sides of the ball together.”

Binghamton (31-12, 14-2 AE) quickly took a 2-0 lead in game one when sophomore infielder Elisa Allen blasted a two-run shot in the Bearcats’ third at bat and junior pitcher Olivia Kennedy kept the Bearcats in the lead with a scoreless first. After three Bearcat strikeouts in the top of the second, Kennedy turned out a one-two-three to maintain the BU lead. Colgate (18-30, 6-9 Patriot) saw its first score in the bottom of the third, while threatening to plate more after loading the bases, but Kennedy retired the final Colgate hitter.

Both squads were scoreless through the fourth inning, but the fifth inning saw Binghamton grow its lead when Allen slammed a three-run home run, bringing home graduate student utility Lindsey Walter and graduate student outfielder Brianna Santos.

Both teams failed to score again until the top of the seventh, when a solo shot by junior catcher Emma Lawson grew the Bearcats’ lead to 6-1. A scoreless outing from Kennedy in the bottom of the seventh saw BU claim the game one victory.

“[Allen] is having a great season but more recently she is just continuing to build confidence,” Bump wrote. “She’s a pure hitter but as time goes on she’s becoming an elite hitter.”

Binghamton continued to live by the home run in Tuesday’s nightcap, putting up 10 runs in the top of the first. An RBI double courtesy of Allen saw BU score its first run of the outing, and Lawson plated two off a home run in Binghamton’s next at-bat.

The Bearcats brought home four more runs in the first when Allen returned to the plate and blasted a three-run shot to make it a 10-0 ballgame. A Raiders’ round tripper in the bottom of the first saw them plate two, but a two-run home run from sophomore utility Maddy Dodig in the second made the game 12-2 for BU.

“We are still looking to be a bit better with runners in scoring position and gaining momentum when we have less than 2 outs,” Bump wrote. “Our defense also needs to be cleaned up but we know we are a great defensive team so it’s now just more of a focus.”

The Bearcats scored their 13th run in the top of the third, before a six-run fourth inning in which Allen, freshman pitcher Savanna McHale and freshman infielder Emilia Podeszwa each hit two-run homers, saw them take a 19-2 lead. An RBI from Allen saw the Bearcats move to 20 runs scored in game two, before sophomore pitcher/utility Sami Levine brought home Santos for Binghamton’s final score of the night.

Sophomore pitcher/utility Delaney Glover pitched a scoreless inning in the bottom of the fifth as Binghamton’s seven home run performance in the nightcap set a single-game program record. Allen’s seven RBI performance in game two tied another record as she moved to 55 RBIs on the season, breaking the Binghamton single-season program record.

“We are looking to maintain momentum,” Bump wrote. “We know that winning a championship is hard, but this team is different and we feel as though we have put ourselves into a good position to win.”

The Bearcats’ seven home run performance in Tuesday’s nightcap set a program record for home runs in a game. BU will play its final series of the regular season when it takes on Albany in a three-game series, and the first pitch is scheduled for Friday, May 2 at 2 p.m. at the UAlbany field in Albany, New York.