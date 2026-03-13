Binghamton outscores Niagara 28-3 across two games.

Binghamton softball played five matches this weekend against three different teams, coming away with three wins while snapping its 12-game losing streak. After sweeping Niagara on Friday in a doubleheader, the team was swept by Lehigh in a Saturday doubleheader before coming away with a comfortable 8-1 victory to close out the weekend on Sunday against Colgate.

The Bearcats (4-14) quickly got on top to start game one against Niagara (0-5), shooting out to a 3-0 lead in the first. Although the Purple Eagles quickly tied it up in the top of the second, a breakout bottom of the inning for Binghamton saw them stack eight runs on their opponents, giving them an 11-3 lead. An additional five runs in the fourth eventually resulted in a mercy rule as the Bearcats came away with a 16-3 victory.

Game two of their doubleheader was more of the same, with Binghamton scoring 12 runs over the first four innings and allowing none, leading to a 12-0 mercy rule victory. It included a three-hit game from sophomore infielder Rachel Carey, the final of which was a home run.

The Mountain Hawks (13-7) quickly got to a 3-0 lead in Saturday’s first matchup, though a solo shot from Carey made it a 3-1 game in the bottom of the inning. After eventually falling to a 5-2 deficit, a two-run RBI single from freshman utility Megan Wolf brought the Bearcats within one. A sacrifice fly tied the game up in the sixth, but Lehigh answered with two more runs in the seventh to close out the game 7-5.

Game two was a less tightly contested matchup, as Lehigh went up 8-0 over the first four innings. Although the Bearcats managed to scrape together a pair of runs in the fifth, Lehigh continued to apply pressure, laying on three more runs in the top of the sixth, with Binghamton’s lone remaining run coming courtesy of a home run off the bat of junior infielder Elisa Allen, leaving a final score of 11-3.

Sunday’s contest against the Raiders (9-14) saw Binghamton give up its one and only run in the third inning, thanks to a solo home run, as Colgate took a 1-0 lead. The lead was short-lived, however, as Binghamton quickly answered with three runs in the fourth courtesy of a two-RBI double from senior infielder Rebecca Minnichbach and an RBI single from redshirt junior infielder Akira Kopec.

The Bearcats kept up their momentum into the fifth inning, scoring another five runs to go 8-1, a score that remained through the end of the game. Sophomore pitcher Savanna McHale pitched a complete game, earning her first win of the season in the process.

Binghamton is next set to play Princeton University in a three-game series that includes a doubleheader on Saturday, March 14. First pitch is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. at the Cynthia Lynn Paul ‘94 Field in Princeton, New Jersey.