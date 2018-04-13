Subscribe: Apple Podcasts / Google Play / Stitcher / Pocket Casts / Overcast / TuneIn / RSS

This week, the Pipe Dream sports section discusses Tim Tebow’s debut for the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, the MLB season and the NBA playoffs (00:20). We also catch up with redshirt sophomore wrestler Frankie Garcia (15:31).

This episode was hosted by sports editor Samuel Ditchek, sports intern Justin Zion and contributing writer Julian Guevara. The show is edited by Jillian Forstadt. Thank you to Frankie Garcia and Sydney Harbaugh.