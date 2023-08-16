The Binghamton men’s soccer team looks to exceed expectations in 2023 after being picked to finish sixth in the 2023 America East (AE) preseason coach’s poll.

12 newcomers join 15 returning players for the 2023-24 season.

After making its deepest postseason run in the America East (AE) tournament since 2015, the Binghamton men’s soccer team looks to carry their momentum into the 2023 season.

After finishing the 2022 year with a 6-9-4 record while going 3-2-2 in AE play, the Bearcats earned their first AE tournament berth since 2019. Entering the AE tournament as the No. 5 seed, Binghamton first took on No. 4 UMBC in the AE quarterfinals, edging out the Retrievers 3-2 in a double overtime thriller to advance to the AE semifinals for the first time since 2015.

The Bearcats then met No. 1 seed UNH in an AE semifinal matchup, but couldn’t keep up with the eventual AE conference champions as their season came to an end with a 3-0 loss. With their most successful season of the decade thus far in the rearview, BU was selected to finish sixth in the AE preseason coach’s poll.

Binghamton head coach Paul Marco enters his 22nd season with a new-look roster composed of some old faces, including last year’s leading scorer senior Markos Touroukis, and a new group of 12 players, composed of five freshmen and seven transfers. As this new roster learns to gel and build its chemistry on the field, a deeper AE playoff run might just be in sight.

BU will kick off the season on the road against William and Mary on Thursday, Aug. 24. Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. at Martin Family Stadium at Albert-Daly Field in Williamsburg, VA.