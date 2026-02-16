Binghamton surrenders four straight goals in fourth quarter en route to 10-9 loss.

The Binghamton men’s lacrosse team continued its 2026 campaign with another 10-9 loss, this time coming at the hands of St. Bonaventure. Although the Bearcats led by two points early in the fourth quarter, they conceded four straight goals to the visitors, ultimately failing to complete the comeback in the game’s closing minutes.

“Obviously disappointed with the result,” said Binghamton head coach Kevin McKeown. “I think we wanted to play with discipline. That was one of the things we were kind of focused on today, and I don’t think we did that throughout the course of the game.”

After winning the opening face-off, Binghamton (0-2) was first to threaten the net with two shots. One shot was saved and a second shot from senior midfielder Matthew Rincon rattled off the crossbar. St. Bonaventure (1-1) opened scoring on the following possession, but minutes later the Bearcats struck back as senior midfielder Will Feldmann found junior midfielder Andrew Girolamo in front of the Bonnies’ net.

Following another St. Bonaventure score, the Bearcats tied it up at 2-2 when freshman attack Troeger Lombardini scored his first career goal. After several scoreless minutes, senior midfielder Gavin Jacobsen broke the deadlock with 12 seconds left in the period to give the Bearcats their first lead.

“Ground balls are always something that’s huge,” McKeown said. “We always focus on the possession game, right? And ground balls, face-offs and clears off of defensive stops are kind of how you can get the ball. I thought we did okay there, gaining possession.”

The Bonnies took control in the opening minutes of the second quarter, using a 3-0 run to take a 5-3 lead. After six consecutive unsuccessful shots, the Bearcats broke through, as Girolamo scored his second goal of the night to bring the Bearcats within one. The rest of the half saw both squads search for twine, but neither broke through as St. Bonaventure took a 5-4 lead into halftime.

Exiting the break, the Bearcats quickly got back on the board after forcing a turnover as Girolamo found Jacobsen. Binghamton continued to apply pressure, as a shot from freshman midfielder Nico Spaziani hit the post, but the Bearcats regained possession and senior midfielder Colin DeLay found twine seconds later. After the Bonnies tied the game at 6-6, the Bearcats got back ahead when sophomore attack Ryan Meyers found twine for the first time in his collegiate career.

“I think man-up, we were 0-2, I have to think back to the exact plays,” McKeown said. “Man-down, I thought we did okay. We did give up that first one, but then kind of got settled into what they were running and got three stops to kind of finish it off there.”

Entering the final period of play, the Bearcats built their lead to 8-6 after successfully defending a man-down possession, before junior long stick midfielder Nolan Sharkey drove down the field and found sophomore attack/midfielder Austin Constable. The Bearcats then surrendered four consecutive scores, leaving them trailing by two scores with under two minutes in the match.

Although junior attack Drew Filanowski found twine with seven seconds remaining, the Bearcats lost the ensuing face-off as they fell to the Bonnies 10-9.

“Just have some things to tighten up,” McKeown said. “Another quick turnaround before we have our next one on Tuesday.”

Binghamton will look to get into the win column on Tuesday, Feb. 17 against Siena. Face-off is scheduled for 2 p.m. at Hickey Field in Loudonville, New York.