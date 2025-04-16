BU loses third-team all-conference selection.

Binghamton men’s basketball will officially be without its leading rebounder for its 2025-26 campaign. On Monday afternoon, sophomore forward Gavin Walsh announced on Instagram his transfer to UNC Wilmington.

After operating as a role player during his freshman season, Walsh broke out as a starter this past season, making the all-conference third team. Transitioning to a role where he mostly operated as a traditional power forward, the sophomore pulled down a school record 339 rebounds across the campaign, with season averages of 11.3 points and 10.9 boards in 32.8 minutes per game.

Walsh also captured BU’s single-season double-double record in its regular season finale against NJIT, with 14 in total on the season. The ex-Bearcat’s rebounding total and per-game average ranked him at 12th and fifth in the nation, respectively.

Walsh’s glass-cleaning prowess gave him significant attention across multiple power conference programs when he declared for the NCAA transfer portal on March 17. Earning a four-star transfer rating from 247Sports, initial reports said Walsh had been contacted by schools including Clemson, Minnesota and USC. In the end, however, Walsh selected Colonial Athletic Association member UNC Wilmington over UConn and UMass.

UNC Wilmington will enter its sixth season under head coach Takayo Siddle in 2025-26 and will look to build upon one of the best seasons in the program’s history. The Seahawks went 27-8 overall and 14-4 in CAA play last season en route to a conference tournament title and a NCAA tournament appearance. With the program’s top two rebounders of last season exiting, the door is open for Walsh to have a prominent role in his new home.

Walsh’s transfer and the graduations of senior forward Nehemiah Benson and graduate student forward Ben Callahan-Gold leave a major hole in BU’s frontcourt that will need to be filled in the coming months.