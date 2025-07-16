Zach Rogacki, the second-ever Bearcat catcher selected in the MLB Draft, is the University’s highest drafted position player since 1990.

Rogacki selected in the ninth round, Binghamton's highest drafted in 35 years.

In the ninth round of the 2025 MLB Draft, the Colorado Rockies selected Binghamton catcher Zach Rogacki ‘25 as the 257th pick.



Following a 2024 season in which he lost five weeks of the season from an injury, Rogacki had a standout 2025 campaign, earning America East all-conference honors. Starting in all 55 games for the Bearcats, he saw action primarily at catcher, while also appearing as a DH and outfielder. His 2025 season saw him lead the AE in doubles and sacrifice bunts with 17 and 11, respectively.



“I’m so happy for [Rogacki] to get this opportunity to chase his dream of playing professional baseball … and he deserves it,” Binghamton head coach Tim Sinicki told bubearcats.com. “[Rogacki] has proven himself to be a tireless worker and outstanding competitor who will represent the Rockies with class and integrity no matter what is asked of him.”



Rogacki was instrumental in Binghamton’s AE championship campaign, securing eight hits and six RBI for the No. 3 seed Bearcats’ upset against No. 1 seed Bryant. He was also awarded the AE Elite 18 Award for receiving a 3.75 GPA. After transferring from NCAA Division III Alvernia following his sophomore season, Rogacki hit .346 and amassed 100 hits in two years as a Bearcat.



Binghamton’s highest drafted position player in 35 years, Rogacki follows Nick Roselli ‘24, the second baseman who was drafted to the New York Mets last year.



This is a developing story, and it will be updated.