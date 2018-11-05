Sidney Slon/Staff Photographer Close

Expectations are running high for sophomore forward Olivia Ramil, who is striving to make her mark on the Binghamton women’s basketball squad with her footwork and willingness to facilitate for other players.

Ramil has shown her potential to the Bearcats through her many years dedicated to basketball and her accomplishments along the way. Playing basketball in nearby Johnson City, Ramil saw a change in her skills during her time on her local CYO team and later working with iExcel playing in the Amateur Athletic Union (AAU). She continued to work hard on a varsity-level team from seventh grade all the way up until her senior year at Binghamton High School.

It was there that she was distinguished as a New York State Scholar-Athlete all four years in high school, serving as team captain in her senior year. During her final year of high school, Ramil averaged a double-double.

Playing basketball for Georgetown University during her freshman year of college, she faced some fierce competition where she started for about half of the year, but still saw a great amount of playing time.

“I finally learned a little bit about myself,” Ramil said. “I had the opportunity to play in the big city of [Washington, D.C.] against some great talent, and everything worked out in the end, but I’m happy at Binghamton.”

Sitting out last year was tough for the 6-foot-2-inch forward due to NCAA rules regarding transfer eligibility, yet she worked on her play inside the paint by having the opportunity to play with the Bearcats, particularly with all-defensive forward Alyssa James, ‘18.

“Last year I didn’t play, but I think it did help to get some cohesiveness with my teammates,” Ramil said. “We do have a lot of returning players among just two freshmen, and I’ve already played with one of them my whole life.”

Her goal this season is to facilitate and get her guards open, while also seeing one-on-one opportunities from the block herself. Previously, she was used less as a score-first person and more for defending other, bigger post players, and she hopes to bring these skills to help lead the Bearcats. Growing up inspired by NBA stars Marc and Pau Gasol, she hopes to have the same soft touch around the rim, stretch the floor and dish from the elbow.

Additionally, Ramil grew up around a large football family, as her father, grandfather and uncles played on the big stage. Ramil appears to have soaked in their perseverance to enhance her own performance, something that she hopes to show off this season with the Bearcats.

“Being around the football team with my father, we always had 6 a.m. workouts over the summer with boot camp,” she said. “I don’t think I’d be in the spot I am now without working a ton of hours. I’m always taking extra shots, willing to work with the guards and whoever wants to work with me. My parents and grandparents instilled a pretty hard work ethic in me. Football doesn’t necessarily relate to basketball, but sports in general, and family, have been a huge part in my success.”

The long road to a conference championship is kicking off, and Ramil will very soon be able to display her full abilities on the hardwood.