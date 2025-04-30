Bearcats win 8-5 in weather-shortened midweek matchup.

Binghamton baseball played Cornell on Tuesday, defeating the visitors 8-5 in a comeback victory. The Bearcats recorded nine combined hits in a game cut short after five-and-a-half innings.

“I thought we did a great job coming back after getting down early,” said Binghamton head coach Tim Sinicki. “And then once the rain started coming, I thought we did a really good job with the pitching, making sure that we secured the outs that we needed to get the win.”

The game started off slow with a scoreless first inning, but Cornell (11-20) blew open a considerable lead against Binghamton (21-19) in the top of the second, scoring five runs off of a string of hits. Senior catcher Evin Sullivan started the comeback for the Bearcats, hitting a solo home run off the first pitch he saw.

Senior outfielder Logan Haskell added on another run thanks to an RBI, putting the Bearcats three runs away from a tie game. Sullivan hit another bomb in the third inning, driving in two base runners and tying the game at 5-5.

“Sullivan did a terrific job, obviously offensively,” Sinicki said. “Getting us on the board and then tying things up with two big home runs.”

Binghamton continued to control the game in the fourth inning, which saw sophomore infielder Todd Abraham give his team the go-ahead run with an RBI single up the middle. Freshman outfielder Matt Bolton and senior catcher Zach Rogacki strung together back-to-back hits for two more RBIs, giving the team an 8-5 lead in the fourth inning.

The fifth inning remained scoreless, and the game was called in the sixth due to a thunderstorm. After the second inning, redshirt junior pitcher Caden Rothbaum and redshirt freshman pitcher Aiden Milburn allowed just one hit in nearly four innings.

“Except for one bad inning, we put up zeros the rest of the way,” Sinicki said when asked about the pitching. “I thought overall they did a pretty good job. They were right on [freshman pitcher Brady] Bouchard in the second inning for whatever reason, but his first inning was pretty clean, and then Rothbaum and Milburn did a really good job keeping them off the board and then giving us a chance to get on the board and then eventually take the lead.”

Binghamton plays a two-game series against Navy this weekend on the road. First pitch is scheduled for Saturday, May 3 at 1 p.m., at the Terwilliger Brothers Field at Max Bishop Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland.