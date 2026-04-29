Bearcats drive in 23 runs, most in a game since 2023

After losing two out of three at home against Longwood over the weekend, Binghamton baseball played Le Moyne in a one-game contest on Tuesday, clobbering the Dolphins by a score of 24-13. A 12-run third inning helped propel the Bearcats to score the most runs they’ve scored in a single game since 2023.

“That was quite a midweek,” said Binghamton head coach Tim Sinicki. “Small field, small strike zone, wind blowing out, not great pitching, that’s how you score 24-13, 37 runs in a baseball game.”

The game started off strong for the Bearcats (23-16, 12-3 AE), as they quickly put up five runs in the first, thanks to a single from sophomore catcher Tommy Popoff and a three-run homer from sophomore first baseman Steven Kraus. The Dolphins (14-22, 14-10 NEC) responded with three runs in the bottom of the inning, but the Bearcats clapped back with three runs of their own in the second courtesy of a walk, a single and an RBI fly.

Another walk issued with the bases loaded, this time to Le Moyne, made it an 8-4 contest, and an RBI from the Dolphins in the bottom of the second brought them within three runs, threatening the Bearcat lead.

“Baseball is a game of rhythm, and it’s all about just getting your reps in,” Sinicki said. “And we’ve got to continue just getting our offensive approach in, and get good swings, and work on some situational hitting as we can. And defense, just get your rhythm and ground balls, and pitchers get their bullpens in.”

Binghamton responded with a monster third inning, where after Le Moyne walked in another run, Popoff hit a grand slam to put the Bearcats up 13-5. As the Dolphins went through three separate pitchers during the inning, the Bearcats continued to tack on runs with a single, a hit-by-pitch, a walk and a double. The inning was capped off by yet another RBI from Popoff, his fifth of the inning, thanks to a sacrifice fly that drove in Binghamton’s 20th run of the game. Le Moyne, in response, put up two more runs in the bottom of the inning, making it a 20-7 ballgame.

“We sent 12 guys to the plate before they recorded an out [in the third],” Sinicki said. “And I don’t think that’s ever happened in my 34 years, so it was really different to see something happen like that.”

From there, the scoring slowed as Binghamton subbed out the majority of its starters for bench players to get some playing time. The Dolphins managed to put up three more runs in the fifth, thanks to a home run blast to make it a 20-10 game, but a flyout from freshman outfielder Jeremy Ramos and a home run from sophomore outfielder Grant Hunter tacked on four more runs for the Bearcats.

The last score of the game came off another three-run homer from Le Moyne in the sixth, and although they managed to load the bases, the Dolphins were unable to score, ultimately falling 24-13 after seven innings, thanks to the mercy rule.

“We’re not going to change anything,” Sinicki said. “We’re playing pretty good, and I don’t want to change too many things because I think our guys have found a really good plan in practice that they follow and we help guide them through, and again, as long as the results continue to be good, we’re not going to stray from that.”

Binghamton will return home this weekend in a series against Maine as they resume conference play and fight to hold their lead in the America East. First pitch is scheduled for Friday, May 1, at 6 p.m. at the Bearcats Baseball Complex in Vestal, New York.