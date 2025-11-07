George Mason transfer Quigley set to take over as Bearcats’ new point guard.

Junior guard Jeremiah Quigley joins the Bearcats after a sophomore campaign at George Mason, appearing in nine games during a season where the Patriots went 27-9. Quigley highlighted his experiences with Binghamton head coach Levell Sanders and his experience as a point guard at the professional level as part of why he committed to Binghamton.

“Coach [Sanders] was a big part because he also played point guard,” Quigley said. “He also played at the pro level for 20 years, he also coached there, that’s where I want to go. Also, just the love that they showed me and the connection that I have through people from my hometown, that’s what really made me think, ‘Bing.’”

In his freshman season, Quigley played for the Iona Gaels, where he ranked third on the squad in scoring and second in assists, averaging 10.8 and 3.3 per game, respectively. For his efforts, Quigley was named to the 2023-24 MAAC all-rookie team. He recounted his experience with the Gaels in a positive light.

“Iona was a great experience,” said Quigley. “I had a great freshman year. I feel like I started off slow, but when I got the groove and adapted to the college basketball world, I feel like I was good.”

As the Bearcats’ new starting point guard in Sanders’ cut-heavy scheme, Quigley looks to step up as a leader on the offensive side of the court.

“I think I can just lead the guys,” Quigley said. “When I drive and get downhill, I can just find guys, get guys going, get my teammates involved and just be me.”

As one of seven incoming transfers in Binghamton’s revamped 2025-26 roster, Quigley believes the Bearcats’ current team chemistry is strong and will continue to develop through practice.

“So far, it’s been well,” Quigley said. “I just tell guys, ‘It starts in practice.’ It starts, we’re playing with each other, let’s get a feel for each other in practice. Let’s just play off each other, and if we mess up, next play.”

Discussing his goals for the Bearcats this season, Quigley emphasized on winning games above all. He said that personal accolades are the result of effort and team victories and that the Bearcats’ goal is to return to the NCAA Division I tournament for the first time since the 2008-09 season.

“As a squad, I think we have a real good chance of pushing for the America East tournament and winning the tournament,” Quigley said. “Definitely, dancing is always the goal. Personally, I just really want to win games, and accolades come with it. Win games, you go out there and play hard, everything comes with it. Just put the team first.”