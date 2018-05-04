On the season finale of the The Bearcast, the Pipe Dream sports section sits down with sophomore guard Kai Moon to discuss her offseason workouts, her favorite professional basketball players and her plans post graduation (00:15). We also offer our takes on the the Rookie of the Year race and the surprising success of the Boston Celtics (36:00).

This episode was hosted by sports editor Samuel Ditchek, assistant sports editor Evan Cole and contributing writer Julian Guevara. The show is edited by Jillian Forstadt. Thank you to Kai Moon and David O’Brian.

