The third season of "Tell Me Lies" builds on the narcissistic character of Stephen Demarco as it continues with the rollercoaster relationship between the two leads.

Hulu’s hit original series “Tell Me Lies” has entered its third season, following the same tumultuous relationship of Lucy Albright and Stephen DeMarco. However, with the growing success of the show, patterns in Stephen’s behavior have certain watchers questioning if he is more than your classic morally grey male lead and is instead showing narcissistic tendencies.

“Tell Me Lies,” first released on Sept. 7, 2022, is based on Carola Lovering’s 2018 novel. The show follows the eight-year-long relationship between Lucy and Stephen, beginning in college. The road these two characters take is less than conventional, lined with secrets that can only be hidden for so long.

When looking for a moment that caused fans to question the headspace — and quite frankly, the sanity — of Stephen, the easiest one to run to is Macy’s accident. Macy was Lucy’s roommate at school and had secretly been sleeping with Stephen. Macy and Stephen were driving home from a night out, but an argument and a broken seat belt led to a crash that proved to be fatal for Macy.

Rather than calling the police or seeking help, Stephen moved Macy’s body to the driver’s seat and fled the scene, later hiding any connection he had to her. He completely sheds all responsibility in this matter and shows no remorse for the tragedy. The only emotion shown to audiences is his glimpses of fear that are rooted in his worries about getting caught. This startling lack of empathy and accountability shocked viewers and aligned itself with one of the key symptoms of narcissistic personality disorder.

Other examples that are less glaringly violent exist within the show as well. Despite Stephen’s clear lack of empathy, he is still able to manipulate those around him with his charm. This is best shown through the way that he behaves toward Lydia, Lucy’s best friend. When his and Lucy’s relationship is on the rocks, he seduces Lydia into a relationship and cheats on her. This action was done with little regard for Lydia and Lucy’s feelings, for the sole purpose of preying on their insecurities.

A final example that plays into a symptom of a pattern for grandiosity lies within the way Stephen carries himself in an interview for his dream role. During the interview, he lies repeatedly about his travels and then about his hardships in life to fit whatever image he needs to succeed. Ultimately, this fractured sense of self reflects poorly on him, but he paints the situation as being pinned against him from the start. He proclaims his victimhood to those close to him to reassure himself in his self-image.

Narcissistic personality disorder is defined in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, fifth edition, as “a pervasive pattern of grandiosity, a need for admiration, a lack of empathy, and a heightened sense of self-importance.” However, without official confirmation from show runners, watchers’ theories are simply conjecture. It should also be noted that not all narcissists perpetrate these behaviors on their partners and people without narcissism can still inflict emotional manipulation and violence in their relationships.

With people aged 18 to 24 having the highest rate of intimate partner violence, it is not surprising that it has resonated with its target demographic. Reportedly, 10 percent of undergraduate students experience emotional abuse, which aligns with the age the characters are when the series starts.

While “Tell Me Lies” might not be the most realistic representation of narcissistic personality disorder, it has allowed for discourse surrounding healthy boundaries in relationships.