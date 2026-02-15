The fundraiser was designed to help the Broome County Humane Society fund its services by “turning your heartbreak into cat poop for a cause,” read an advertisement.

From Feb. 1 to Feb. 12, the Broome County Humane Society let people put their old relationships to good use by donating $5 to write their ex partner's name on the bottom of a litter box.

The Broome County Humane Society ran a Valentine’s Day fundraiser where community members could donate $5 to have their ex-partner’s name written on the bottom of a litter box.

Introduced by a volunteer member last year, the Humane Society’s “Crappy Ex Fundraiser” returned for Valentine’s Day. The fundraiser was open for donations from Feb. 1 to Feb. 12, with a reveal of the names expected to be shown through a “glorious, petty video” posted on Valentine’s Day through social media. The organization indicated on their website page for the fundraiser that only first names will be permitted to “keep it classy(ish).”

“The donations will be used towards getting the animals in the Shelter the care they need to prepare them for their furever homes,” Kimberly Broderick, the fund development coordinator for the Broome County Humane Society, wrote in a statement to Pipe Dream.

The Humane Society is an independent, nonprofit organization that receives no government funding and relies on community contributions to cover its daily operating expenses. Money received from campaigns like the “Crappy Ex” fundraiser helps sustain their efforts in helping the animals in their care.

The organization focuses on investigating reports of animal cruelty; rescuing, sheltering and finding new homes for animals; and educating the public about animal welfare. They provide services like free pet vaccine clinics, spaying and neutering, coat grooming and microchipping. They also serve the community by distributing both dry and wet pet food at the public pantry.

“It just gives people catharsis and just an innocent way to get back at [exes],” said Katherine Benavides, a Binghamton University freshman majoring in human development, when she heard about the project.

By providing preventative care and community resources, the Broome County Humane Society works to reduce surrender rates and promote long-term animal welfare. Educational outreach initiatives also aim to inform the public about responsible pet ownership and the importance of reporting suspected animal cruelty.

Paws and Effect, a student organization centered around supporting local animal shelters, shared support for the fundraiser in a statement to Pipe Dream. The organization regularly partners with local shelters through volunteer trips and fundraisers of its own, like bake sales.

“As a club that works so closely with the Humane Society, we love the creative idea and are hopeful that it will bring more donations and awareness for animals in need,” the Paws and Effect E-Board wrote in a statement to Pipe Dream.

The Humane Society is also hosting another Valentine’s Day-themed fundraiser. For a $10 donation, community members can dedicate a heart to someone they love and have it displayed in the shelter’s lobby.

While the “Crappy Ex” fundraiser offers an amusing twist on Valentine’s Day-themed fundraising, its purpose remains serious, highlighting the shelter’s ongoing need for community involvement and financial support. Through creative and witty initiatives like this, the Humane Society continues to find new ways to engage the public while ensuring local animals receive care and protection.

“I think it has added a lighthearted touch to fundraising — get a laugh/revenge/pay tribute all while supporting the Shelter,” wrote Broderick.