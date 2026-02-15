While sexual resources available on campus have increased sex positivity, their flamboyant nature may deter potential users.

Since starting college about two years ago, I have developed a newfound appreciation for the sex positive campaign that Binghamton University has led across campus. In a world where the mere utterance of the word “sex” is taboo, the University’s B-Healthy Initiative has done wonders to help mitigate stigma surrounding sexual wellness through the active promotion of safe sex behaviors among adolescents.

However, despite the University’s efforts to increase the accessibility of free sexual resources, there still remains a concern revolving around the origin and quality of the free condoms provided around campus.

B-Healthy has made a variety of condom brands available to students on campus. These include common condom brands like Trojan and LifeStyles, along with the inclusion of dental dams and female condoms. Yet, among this selection, there are always a few outliers.

The Halloween season and its festivities saw the advertisement of glow-in-the-dark condoms on campus. Trustex latex dental dams come in dessert-like flavors, including banana, strawberry and vanilla. Fantasy brand latex condoms come in exotic, multicolored, vibrant packaging with a rainbow of colors for the actual condom itself. Compared to the average condom — translucent and off-white with an unfavorable olfactory-gustatory experience — why wouldn’t you opt for the choice to use a condom with some form of novelty to it?

Most condoms handed out for free at sexual-wellness events tend to fall into a specific category of “novelties.” The stark contrast of these contraceptives compared to the typical sterile, medical packaging that most contraceptives have doesn’t help them stand out to adolescents, especially college students.

Introducing a novelty to the bedroom experience seems intriguing. It may add a sense of amusement, it may keep things fresh. It might even increase your and your sexual partner’s pleasure. Yet, none of these factors should take priority over your sexual health and safety. For individuals who might not partake in sexual activity, novelty contraceptives can introduce a sense of curiosity and excitement. On the other hand, with those who are sexually active, these types of condoms may encourage contraceptive use through avoiding the stereotype that condoms are “uncool.”

Regardless, like most unique innovations, the novelty of these condoms eventually wears off, leading to a gimmick that hints at the hallmarks of a low-quality product. This prompts an inquiry into whether using such a condom even has a benefit. For a school that prides itself on a sex-positive campaign, which emphasizes the utmost importance of safe sex, the consistent push for gimmicky, suspicious condoms around campus is oxymoronic.

Condoms containing additives between the layers of material and within the composition of the lubricant contradict the original intent of condom usage in the first place. Flavored condoms may lead to the development of a yeast infection within the vagina as a result of sweeteners in the lube, such as glycerin. And adding any chemical to condoms, like in “glow-in-the-dark” labeled products, brings the risk of irritation.

The risks associated with contraceptive products like these render them less than ideal for internal use, making unpleasant sexual experiences and health risks more likely.

Even with the various issues that novelty condoms carry, they can help serve as a lighthearted gateway into learning about safe sex and diminish any embarrassment that follows with admitting you are sexually active. Additionally, at the end of the day, the novelty condoms are still condoms. When used with other forms of contraceptives, they still help to raise awareness concerning regular condom usage.

Having said that, the University should work to promote condom usage through a handful of other methods beyond novelties, continuing to offer safe condom options like Durex and Trojan.

While the open-mindedness that the University has fostered toward sexuality through sex-wellness giveaway events like Sex Bingo, Safer Sex Trivia and Late Nite’s Sexapalooza are appreciated, it should be kept in mind that vanilla is always a good option — just not on flavored latex.