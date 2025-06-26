Whether you're looking for ways to destress or keep up with old hobbies, joining student organizations is a crucial way to immerse yourself in the campus community.

Student organizations are an important aspect of college, as these spaces become a home away from home for students growing into their adult selves to explore newfound hobbies and find their way to the things they love. By becoming active members of these communities, students can find time to take a break from their weekly stressors and step into enriching environments that inspire growth.



Students can participate in over 450 clubs and organizations, from cultural clubs to pre-professional and athletic groups. With Binghamton University’s wide range of organizations, there’s a little bit of everything to make students feel welcome and at home.



Arts and Multicultural



Often grouped together, these two categories of organizations involve the expression of or contribution to culture. While multicultural organizations emphasize the importance of cultural heritage, education and expression, artistic clubs give students tools to express their identity, expanding on existing cultural and creative dialogues.



Whether students are passionate about film and theater or want to develop their visual arts skills, the University has plenty of organizations to keep students thinking creatively and fostering connections with fellow artists. Students can get involved in immersive opportunities like directing theater productions showcased for the student body with the Hinman Production Company, reading poetry during open mic nights with the Poetry Club and modeling for RENA Fashion Magazine.



Multicultural organizations provide students with space to bond over shared experiences and learn from powerful guest speakers, further exploring their own cultural roots and educating themselves on others. Weekly meetings are dedicated to discussing current events, exploring historical figures and unpacking the challenges of otherness. These clubs include Corazoncitos, the Black Student Union and Powerful United Ladies Striving to Elevate.



Greek Life and Pre-professional



A mix between social events and professionalism, both Greek life and pre-professional organizations can give students the tools to work toward their career goals while fostering community.



Greek life can range from focusing on philanthropy and pre-professionalism to cultural identity. These include Phi Mu, Theta Tau and La Unidad Latina, Lambda Upsilon Lambda Fraternity, Inc. Although it may seem like there are endless Greek life organizations at BU, each group has its unique feel and community, making it easier to decide which best aligns with students’ passions.



Similarly, pre-professional organizations are often characterized by the field they specialize in and their cultural background. Multicultural students may find challenges in pursuing careers dominated by a certain demographic, so cultural pre-professional organizations can be a great opportunity for students looking to enhance their professional interests with students of similar backgrounds. Aside from cultural pre-professional organizations, these clubs are separated by particular fields, like the National Society of Black Engineers, Harpur’s Ferry and Thurgood Marshall Pre-Law Society.



Athletics



If you are looking to brush up on your technique or pick up a new hobby, joining a sports team is a great way to stay active and de-stress. Athletic organizations are divided at the intramural, club and Division I level. Intramural sports welcome beginner and intermediate players to build their skills in the sport, providing a much more lax environment and an opportunity to try something new and different.



The intensity of a club-level team varies from sport to sport, as some may be more competitive because these teams play against other universities. Joining Division I sports usually begins after being scouted in high school, although experienced students may still try out at the beginning of the semester.



This range in level and intensity allows students to choose how involved they want to be in athletics, staying active by expanding their interests or keeping up with old hobbies. The University offers a variety of sports, like Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, tennis and soccer.