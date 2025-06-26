Feel like you've already seen it all around BU? Be sure to check out these lesser-known spots.

When exploring Binghamton University’s campus — all 930 acres — one can check out the classically important buildings, quiet study spots or cute cafes. Students looking for lesser-known spots, though, should venture to these hidden gems.



Food Co-op



Starting with the least hidden of the gems on this list, the Food Co-op, located in the University Union Undergrounds, is a classic spot for BU students. For students missing home-cooked meals, lunches are made using locally sourced, seasonal ingredients. Be sure to look out for specialty drink menus — all of the co-op’s syrups are made in-house!



In addition to serving food, the Food Co-op is home to a variety of events in partnership with organizations across campus, including flea markets. Founded in 1975, the Food Co-op is entirely student-run, meaning all the drinks and vegan lunches are prepared by your peers. New volunteers can join during the semester by contacting or stopping by the co-op and asking the volunteers on shift.



Stair Park

Further off the beaten path is this spot right outside the Nature Preserve. Near Lehigh Avenue and Fuller Hollow Creek, Stair Park is well worth a visit, boasting a small waterfall and playground. Bring your friends or a date, or hike yourself to enjoy the peace and quiet of slowly cascading water.



Want to continue exploring nature? Accessible behind Mountainview College, all 190 acres of the Nature Preserve, including 11 miles of designated hiking trails, are worth checking out. Along with fun hikes and beautiful views, the Nature Preserve is home to over 200 bird species, among other animals and plants.



Memorial Courtyard



A serene picnic or study spot, Memorial Courtyard lies at the heart of campus in the Fine Arts Building. In 2002, the courtyard was dedicated to honoring the lives of 15 University alumni who died on Sept. 11, 2001, and memorials have since been added to honor other alumni and faculty who have passed. The courtyard is open daily from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.



Library Tower Café Outdoor Courtyard



Hidden in plain sight, the outdoor courtyard is an extension of the indoor booths beside the cafe in the Glenn G. Bartle Library. Accessible through a side door in the sitting area beside the Library Tower Café, the courtyard is a perfect lunch or study spot for those beautiful spring days when it feels almost criminal to stay inside your dorm, or when all the booths are full.



Outdoor Challenge Program



BU’s own ropes course, located just off East Drive, is available to on and off-campus groups interested in trying their hand at the outdoor challenge. The program can last anywhere between three and eight hours. Designed for “all levels of physical ability,” with staff trained in first aid and CPR, the Outdoor Challenge Program is a safe, accessible and fun team-building activity. To review pricing and schedule a program, interested parties can visit the Campus Recreation website.



Secret Poetry Room



Finally, tucked away in Bartle Library, the secret poetry room is a time capsule from the 1960s and the ultimate hidden gem. To find the secret poetry room, do some exploring of your own!



Molly Peacock ‘69 envisioned the space as a recreation of her favorite hideaway as a student.



“It was a refuge room, so important for working class and financially challenged students who might never have had a room of their own to foster creativity,” Peacock wrote last year. “When I learned that the hideaway no longer exists, I knew I had to work with the Binghamton University Library to recreate it.”