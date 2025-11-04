In a time of economic and political uncertainty, implementing pragmatism will be key for creating stability in the United States.

An air of stagnation surrounds modern political discussion. Political decision-making these days is often overly influenced by ideological positions and definitions of political identity. It matters more to identify as red, blue or yellow and defend ideological virtues than work toward sustaining policies for the entire nation.

Historically, the root cause of a divided and alienated nation is prioritizing the interests of a party, group or identity over material concerns and genuine economic or legal issues. This is why the state of current politics is becoming increasingly concerning.

Despite its shortcomings and risks, policymakers in the United States are in a better position today than Gustav Stresemann was a century ago. A German industrialist and short-lived chancellor of the German Reich, Stresemann navigated the turbulent 1900s and 1910s as a firm believer in strong industry for the good of the German Empire. His early career in factory management brought him to prominence. In the political sphere of his life, Stresemann made a name for himself through his support for German imperialism. During World War I, he was among a group of statesmen who advocated for continuing the war despite mounting pressures on the German people, including food shortages and war exhaustion.

However, had Stresemann insisted only on supporting the war, we would’ve remembered him as an old war hawk or perhaps we would not have remembered him at all. The reason his legacy must be remembered is that Stresemann later changed his perspective and embraced the stable political thinking that the United States needs today.

After World War I, the German Empire was no more. The new German Republic that came into existence was economically weak, militarily humiliated, politically chaotic and on the brink of civil war due to the agitation of far-right and far-left brigades roaming the lands. Stresemann navigated this unbearable environment at the end of a bloody world war to bring Germany back to stability and prosperity. The principles he followed in this era are exactly what should be adapted to our modern circumstances.

First, Stresemann advocated for what is known as the “Primacy of Economics.” Stresemann viewed a country’s finances as the driving force of the nation. He believed that ensuring a steady source of revenue to sustain the government was more important than being involved in the political discourse of the time.

On a philosophical level, Stresemann based his statecraft on mitigating unemployment and inflation with a stable economy. Since these economic factors often lead to political radicalization, Stresemann’s ideologies exemplify a statecraft that works to stabilize a society by targeting the underlying economic roots of its social issues.

The most crucial aspect of Stresemann’s statecraft is his approach to foreign policy and international trade. Stresemann lived through the era of isolated European empires and economies, so he knew firsthand how a lack of cooperation and dialogue over mutual affairs between nations led to the series of escalations that culminated in World War I. Stresemann renounced his prior imperialist positions and sought to integrate Germany into a larger European economic community, working in solidarity.

In this way, Stresemann can be seen as the father of the ideals of modern European economics and politics, but his vision extends beyond that. In the 1920s, Germany was diplomatically isolated and faced the danger of radicalization due to mounting economic pressures. Stresemann’s strategy was to consistently seek mediation and dialogue with the Allied powers, aiming to ensure that Germany’s economy would be based on sustainable, peaceful diplomatic relations with the rest of Europe. This approach aimed to counter nationalist sentiments among the Germans.

The fact that Germany had a vibrant democratic system and a rather robust economy on the European stage during this time is a testament to Stresemann’s statesmanship.

The United States today faces challenges of social division and polarization that are rooted in economic disparity and poverty. These issues, combined with a lack of dialogue on economic issues in politics, push the public away from moderate rhetoric and toward radicalism, exactly as it did in Germany a century ago. This is precisely why we must remember the ideals Stresemann championed, embracing the principles of prioritizing a stable economy and open diplomacy as the foundations of stable statecraft.

Politically divisive environments, such as those in the United States today, can only be addressed by examining the past. Much like Stresemann’s time, the U.S. political state is defined by political violence at home and abroad. Additionally, the United States appears to be on the edge of another economic crisis, largely due to faltering trade relations and rising inflation. To ensure the stability of the nation, politicians who work pragmatically and focus on stabilizing the economy are necessary. Proactive methods of diplomacy, fiscal responsibility and equal welfare for all are the virtues that modern statesmen follow.

Deniz Gulay is a junior double-majoring in history and Russian.

