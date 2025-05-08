How photography helped me grow into who I am today.

Everyone always says to enjoy college while it lasts, that before long you’ll look back and realize how quickly the past four years went by. Until the past month, this sentiment didn’t resonate with me — after all, it was only last week that we started, right?

When I reflect on my time at Binghamton University, I realize that my college experience consisted of more than simply an academic education. While classes and professors played a major role in my time here, growing my appreciation for history into a lifelong love, college is more than simply a classroom education. And nothing showed me that more than my time at Pipe Dream.

When I joined our student newspaper in my sophomore year, I had no idea of the ups and downs that awaited. I’d always been passionate about photography, with a focus on aerial images and the unique angles they allowed me to capture. However, the Photo section in Pipe Dream opened my eyes to a more “on the fly” type of shooting. Sure, we take photos of campus to capture the landscape and seasons, but the Photo section covers such a wide range of events that I was quickly pushed outside of my comfort zone. I had little to no experience taking photos of sports games, political campaigns, rallies and protests alike, not to mention the occasional Student Association Congress meeting. As I was thrust into these new environments, I leaned on my photography as a crutch — the one thing that I knew would allow me to capture my perspective and represent the event truthfully.

Yet as I took on more of an active role in Pipe Dream, becoming Photo intern in my junior fall and assistant the following spring, I found myself no longer nervous to cover unfamiliar events. I reveled in the moments when I ran to the office, grabbed a camera and my press pass and went to cover whatever was on the docket for that day. Through photography, I was pushed outside of my comfort zone, and I learned to be comfortable with the uncomfortable. I realized that all of these novel experiences were part of the college experience, shaping who I was as a person and helping me to grow.

This is the advice that I would offer to anyone currently in Binghamton or joining our campus community in the coming years — get comfortable with the uncomfortable. My time at this University has pushed me to grow in so many uncomfortable ways; from being nervous to email professors in my freshman year to becoming a published author this past week, and everything in between. It’s important to remember that academics can only take you so far, and I encourage everyone to live their college lives to the fullest. Go join that club, meet up with those friends on a Friday night or jump headfirst into that uncomfortable situation. Before you know it, these four short years are going to fly by.

Before I wrap up this reflection on my time at Binghamton, some thanks are in order to all of those who helped me along the way:

To Charlotte, thank you for always being by my side. Whether it was talking through the stressful moments or giving me grace when Pipe Dream took over my life, there’s no way I would’ve made it without you. I love and appreciate you more than you know.

To my family, thank you for the limitless support you’ve offered me these past four years. Mom and Dad, you’ve listened to me ramble about what I learned in class, no matter what time I called. Knowing that you both had my back, regardless of the path I took, afforded me the confidence to take a shot and see where I landed. I’ll always remember to follow my heart, without leaving my brain behind. To Rachel, I’m so excited for you to be embarking upon your own journey through college as we speak. I have a constant respect and admiration for everything you’ve overcome in your freshman year alone, and you make me a proud brother every single day.

To Lia, thank you for always helping me make the right decisions, even if I struggled to see them at the time. I’m eternally grateful to have shared so much of our college experiences together, and I don’t think I’ll ever be happier about being early to a class.

To Brandon, thank you for your impressive commitment to Pipe Dream these past years. Whether it be late nights or witty retorts, you always made me smile when I walked into the office. It is thanks to you that all of us at Pipe Dream are forever proud of the content we produce.

To Alexis, Andie, Brendan, Emily and Marissa, thank you all for being so understanding of my (often time consuming) commitment to Pipe Dream. Knowing that I had such supportive friends at my side, no matter how late I came home from production, means the world to me. I look forward to what’s to come for all of us and hope that we can continue to cram into many more Ubers.

Last but certainly not least, thank you to the Photo section. Kai, I couldn’t have asked for a more passionate and energetic mentor to show me the ropes. Thank you for seeing a talented, budding photographer in me and for training me to be the best assistant photo editor I could. Lily, thank you for being a constant presence throughout my childhood, time at Binghamton and even in Photo. I’m so glad that we were able to work together and grow alongside one another. Caspar, I don’t think that I could’ve asked for a better photo editor. We’ve worked so closely over the past three years together and your impressive photo talent has always carried us through whatever lighting situation was thrown our way. Your skill, passion about cars and style (cowboy boots included) never failed to make me laugh. To Abby and Emzie, I’m extremely proud of the photographers you’ve both become — I know that you’re going to do great things next year. Don’t forget to be confident and stand up to whatever comes your way. Enjoy your time at Pipe Dream, and relish these upcoming years. Before you know it, you’ll look back and realize how quickly the past four years have flown by.

Jacob Gressin, a senior majoring in history, is Pipe Dream’s assistant photo editor.