With rising uncertainty in the future, it is important to stay grounded and appreciate the things around you.

Myah Meunier Close

Recently, the books and movies I have engaged with have left me pondering nuanced and complicated questions — ones that perhaps left me more confused than before — concerning the realm of human ambition, values and one’s limit. How can we achieve balance between different aspects of our lives? At what point does ambition cause a loss of self? Will we ever acknowledge that what we have is enough?

We have all heard the saying, “money doesn’t buy happiness” and many of us have questioned its validity. Humans tend to think, “If I just had x amount of money, then I would be free from this job” or “I’d be able to go on that vacation” or “I’d be able to buy my dream car.” All of these desires are rooted in what would make you happy. The common theme? Something else isn’t enough. This thinking relies on the belief that you will be satisfied or happier only after you obtain something else, which reflects a scarcity mindset.

A scarcity mindset defines humans’ tendency to believe that there isn’t enough time, money, energy, resources or opportunities to accomplish what we desire. This mindset is common among both adults and my peers and is embedded in the ideals of our society. We live in a world where the boundaries of human endeavors are constantly being tested.

AI has rapidly risen to prominence in all facets of life, from companionship to medical advice and homework. Along with this, advancements in synthetic biology continue to push transhumanism, or the idea of using science and technology to enhance human capability through progressions such as gene editing and brain–computer interfaces, making the future more uncertain than ever.

With the rise of technology, aspects of work, human identity and ethical decision-making are being reshaped, making it more difficult to grasp one’s life goals and direction.

A recent Harvard Youth Poll indicates that AI has fostered doubt in future work, while distrust in institutions remains prominent and the social trust necessary to share perspectives is declining. Younger Americans will continue to be affected by these advancements, as they are expected to not only make a living within this rapidly changing landscape but also to lead the future with values of diversity, authenticity and sustainability despite technologies that make it hard to do so.

The Harvard poll also revealed that instability defines young Americans’ lives, with a mere 13 percent of 2,040 18- to 29-year-olds believing that the country is headed in the right direction. Evidently, the pressure to maintain worldly ideals with the means that are currently available to the population has left a generation with undeniable struggles.

This poses challenges, as leadership must now be more ethical than ever. People will continue to disagree over which limits should or should not be crossed, making it essential that individuals maintain a grounded sense of their values, offering stability as we move forward.

I’m not here to argue that there is a magical solution to these crucial concerns, but I am here to emphasize the individual role we can all play by resisting a scarcity mindset, cultivating gratitude, humility and balanced ambition.

A scarcity mindset causes you to focus on short-term goals rather than long-term ones. It is common to become consumed by the idea that what you have isn’t enough, causing you to lose sight of all that is around you — friends, loved ones, a sunny day or a good grade that proves your hard work is paying off.

But it is possible to remain rooted in ambitious endeavors while possessing humility and gratefulness. The benefits of gratitude are endless. In fact, research shows that gratitude can change neural structures in the brain, making individuals feel happier. Gratitude also increases emotional resilience by avoiding thoughts of jealousy, greed, resentment and anxiety.

If you ask me, “money doesn’t buy happiness” is another way of telling us we need to be rooted in gratitude for what we already have before we strive for more. Correlating obtainment with happiness is what is preventing you from truly feeling happy. You may feel ecstatic about a new purchase, a raise or an opportunity at first, but that excitement often fades as the novelty wears off. Before you know it, you are searching for the next thing that will make you feel happy again. Without appreciating all that is around you, you will continue, engulfed in a cycle where you are endlessly dependent on what comes next in order to be happy.

As for humility, it can be a productive way to progress forward in life when paired with ambition. Amer Kaissi, a professor of health care administration at Trinity University in Texas, points out the importance of weighing one’s strengths, weaknesses and abilities accurately, which is easier when practicing humility. Kaissi argues that ambitious people have a growth mindset, which encourages becoming better than they already are. However, he emphasizes that it is important to view opportunities as improving oneself rather than proving oneself.

In times of uncertainty, I believe that stepping back to appreciate what we already have, as well as the smaller endeavors it takes to get somewhere big, is what provides hope for many people. I recently watched the Pixar film “Soul,” which proved to be far deeper than a meager children’s movie. The film beautifully illustrated how, in this world where we constantly question our purpose and accomplishments, a single passion that we may cling to isn’t our whole identity. In the film, one acquaintance tells the main character, “a spark isn’t a soul’s purpose,” but a sign that they’re ready to live life on Earth.

In a world where young people often feel pressured to find a single defining purpose while facing an uncertain future, this idea offers a different perspective. If you can find what you care deeply about and use that to discover all that you are capable of, not only in that one facet of life, you will appreciate not just the big moments, but all the little ones, too. In doing so, you will set yourself up for a life where you won’t be disappointed by redirection, but resilient to it.

Ambition isn’t just about the grit it takes to grasp onto our desires, but rather how we can continue to grow as a person through those new accomplishments. If the younger generation can stay grounded in what they are grateful for instead of constantly thinking about unattained means that would supposedly curate happiness, they would be more adept at guiding future ambition and values, which remain evident in the world today.

Myah Meunier is a freshman majoring in English.

Views expressed in the opinions pages represent the opinions of the columnists. The only piece that represents the view of the Pipe Dream Editorial Board is the staff editorial.