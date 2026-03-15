Despite many standout performances by leading women this year, one actress is especially likely to be this year's winner

Ronan Goddard Close

Depending on how seriously you take it, predicting the Oscars is either a point of pride or the first step toward a gambling addiction. In my last column, I tried my luck predicting the winner of Best Actor in a Leading Role. Of course, I hope I’m right — but in case I’m not, I might as well “double down” on the whole gambling idea and shift my attention to Best Actress in a Leading Role.

Rose Byrne, “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You”

Rose Byrne’s performance in “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You” is one of the most mentally agonizing performances I’ve ever seen — in the best way possible. Admittedly, there were several points when I felt I had to turn the movie off, but that’s the point. Byrne plays Linda, a therapist left to manage the extensive care of her ill daughter while her husband is away on an extended work trip. Linda carries responsibility for everyone but herself and the world eventually begins to crash down on her.

It’s a very real portrayal of overstimulation — from the sounds of a crying child, a nagging husband, exhausting patients and difficult colleagues. However, what’s most impressive is how relatable Byrne makes Linda throughout the film. I felt right alongside her, as if I were the one losing control. Byrne makes Linda’s exhaustion and mental anguish readily apparent, particularly in the scene where she throws herself against the crashing waves over and over, seemingly indifferent to the outcome.

I almost can’t recommend anyone watch “If I Had Legs I’d Kick You” — maybe once tops. But again, that’s the point. Like Byrne, the viewer, in a sense, is meant to be Linda, experiencing the same problems. She delivers a terrific portrayal of what it means to have the world tumbling down around you and therefore, I absolutely think Byrne is a contender for Best Actress.

Emma Stone, “Bugonia”

Next up, we’ll consider Emma Stone in “Bugonia.” “Bugonia” isn’t exactly the type of film to merely summarize — it’s chaotic and strange. But Stone makes this peculiar film entirely believable through her performance as Michelle Fuller, a Big Pharma CEO who is accused of being an alien from an outside universe by two very odd and seemingly mentally ill men who later kidnap her — if I had to put it simply.

Stone’s character doesn’t plead for help or necessarily have a typical kidnapping rescue story. In fact, the performance relies on her relationship with the two kidnappers throughout the film and, to me, that’s what makes the performance stand out. At first, she was a Big Pharma CEO, utilizing corporate lingo and means to negotiate her way out of the situation. Later, she realizes that to reason with these men, she must stoop to a level they will understand. So, she begins to cooperate with these men in their playing field and in a sense, she becomes one of them. Stone shines in making this transition clear to the viewer.

Unfortunately, while Emma Stone delivers an incredible performance, the strength of this year’s competition will likely keep her from taking home the award.

Renate Reinsve, “Sentimental Value”

Then there’s Renate Reinsve’s quietly devastating performance in “Sentimental Value.” I am seriously considering learning Norwegian so I can go back and get the full experience of this film. But I didn’t need to know Norwegian — only my crappy, maybe sometimes inaccurate subtitles — to be amazed by Reinsve’s performance.

Reinsve plays Nora Borg, the emotionally complex daughter of a famous filmmaker Gustav Borg, who treats his work better than his children. Nora has always struggled with the abandonment of her father and now, he seeks to reestablish himself in her life, but solely based on work. “Sentimental Value” revolves around the dynamic of a fractured family, highlighting how a broken father can create broken children.

Reinsve never pushes the character too far into a sob story, but doesn’t hold back either. Nora is simply human. Reinsve portrays the perfect balance between resentment and sorrow, navigating the wide array of emotions that lie between the two. There’s a beautiful scene with Nora and her sister, Agnes, talking about their childhoods and how they managed — to a degree — to overcome the abandonment of their father together, portraying raw human emotion perfectly. Therefore, I believe that Reinsve is most definitely a contender for Best Actress this year.

Jessie Buckley, “Hamnet”

This year was full of emotionally draining performances and it doesn’t stop with Jessie Buckley in “Hamnet.” I promise I’ll put my Irish bias aside when it comes to reviewing this performance. Buckley plays Agnes Shakespeare, a mother of two children and, of course, the wife of William Shakespeare. Considering a majority of her performance surrounds one major event, I feel as if I have to discuss it — so spoiler warning ahead.

I’m no parent, but if I were, I’d imagine losing a child is quite similar to, if not exactly the way Buckley acts. When she loses her son, for a split second, the viewer may forget that they’re watching a movie. Her initial reaction — a scream — echoes from the screen and jolts the viewer.

When grief corrodes Agnes’s relationship with her husband, what was once a thriving relationship now consists of petty arguments. It is hard to believe that you’re watching an actor simply act. Despite a lack of emotional development and connection among some characters throughout the film, it’s certainly undeniable that Buckley puts on a performance of a lifetime. Buckley is definitely deserving of taking home Best Actress this year.

Kate Hudson, “Song Sung Blue”

Lastly, Kate Hudson in “Song Sung Blue,” based on a true story. She plays Claire Cartwright, wife of Mike Sardina, as they form the legendary duo Lightning & Thunder — a Neil Diamond tribute band.

It’s hard enough as is to muster up the courage to sing, but it’s no easy feat to sing and act and Hudson manages to do both seamlessly. I must admit her singing is actually quite impressive and she could genuinely pursue a career in singing.

However, in terms of acting, I didn’t think there was much throughout the film that stood out to me. The film tried to be a dramatic musical, but frankly, I don’t think anything particularly struck me as amazing in her performance outside her musical talent. While I did enjoy it and she certainly made an impressive effort, I don’t think there was enough to consider her a contender for Best Actress this year.

In hopes of doubling my odds of getting my predictions correct, it is time for me to officially declare a winner of the Best Actress award at the 98th Academy Awards. This year offered extreme talent, making my decision difficult. I believe that it’s a toss-up between Byrne, Reinsve and Buckley — it’s very possible that any one of these actresses could win the award.

For me, though, while both Byrne and Buckley were incredible, I believe that Reinsve’s performance was one of the best I’ve seen in a long time. Therefore, I expect Reinsve to take home the Best Actress award at this year’s Academy Awards ceremony this Sunday.

Ronan Goddard is a sophomore majoring in philosophy, politics and law.

Views expressed in the opinions pages represent the opinions of the columnists. The only piece that represents the view of the Pipe Dream Editorial Board is the staff editorial.