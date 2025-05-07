Pipe Dream taught me how to say yes.

When I was young, my mom told me there are two kinds of people in this world — those who say yes and those who say no. The yes people get the thrill of adventure and the power to tell a good story. The no people get the comforting feeling of safety and the power to relax. Growing up, I was always a no person. Pipe Dream taught me how to say yes.

At the end of February 2023, standing outside the bus stop near the Black Bears stadium, Hamza, my predecessor, asked me if I considered running for editor-in-chief. I had not — not for one second — because I was terrified of all the bad things that could come from the responsibility. What if I was not capable of making the necessary edits? What if I made a wrong call and disappointed people on the team? What if I published a horrible mistake and had to answer for it?

But I could not get that question out of my mind. It was an amazing opportunity, and someone who had succeeded in the role saw something in me. So, after a lot of thought, and a lot of deliberation with my dad, I said yes. Because at the end of the day, how likely is it that all my worst fears would come true?

A month into the role, I was threatened with a lawsuit, and that was a tame part of the year. All the bad that made me hesitant to say yes happened.

I received vitriolic hate in my social media DMs and comments weekly, and was terrified to look at my phone, fearing another personal attack or crisis to solve. I knew I could make a wrong call at any moment, and I made plenty. When I made the right ones, someone was still angry. My one-year term took more emotional energy than I had. I had neither comfort nor relaxation.

And yet, my yes to editor-in-chief did not just give me the hard moments. It gave me lifelong friendships, memories I will cherish and stories of adventures I’m proud to tell.

My yes led to bursting into songs from “The Lorax” at 3 p.m. in the office because we got the smoothies we were craving all week. It led to emotional support Applebee’s and the greatest group chat name known to man. It opened the door to touring around Vestal Parkway, stopping at every store that offered a birthday freebie and getting Taco Bell after cycling, just because our instructor mentioned how unhealthy it is.

Without becoming editor-in-chief, I would not have enjoyed skateboarding around campus at all hours of the day and getting yelled at via email by our TA for riding without helmets. I wouldn’t have had the greatest Friendsgiving dinner ever or reconnected with a friend and Little Pecks cafe. My living room gossip sessions while making butternut squash pasta with the best friends I could ask for would never have been possible. Without that yes, and more yes’s to follow, I would not have met someone who has made me more happy than I can believe — and addicted to mac and cheese.

The stories I will tell about my time with Pipe Dream are not always going to be the happy and fun memories. But if I hadn’t said yes and gone through the worst, I wouldn’t have gone through the best.

For my final note as an editor, I encourage you to say yes to the things that feel uncomfortable and scary — not because it will be easier than you think, but because the stories that will come from it can be invaluable.

Brandon, we joke we call each other more than we call our own families but honestly it’s true. I could not have done anything without your bravery, brilliance, support and friendship. Thank you for everything.

Bella, what a year we had! I would not have gotten through it without you, and neither could Pipe Dream. You were the best managing editor and friend I could ask for.

To the 2023-24 staff, thank you for trusting me as a leader, staying in the office with me during all hours and working immensely hard in an immensely hard year. To the 2024-25 staff, thank you for still trusting me, continuing the intense commitment to this paper and making it a joy at every step.

Hamza, Ciara and Sasha, thank you for answering all the panicked texts and helping whenever needed. Your support, advice and faith in me got me through it all.

To all my Copy girls, I don’t have a favorite section, but Copy is my favorite. Alexis and Jenna — thank you for seeing something in me and starting my Pipe Dream journey. I still work to live up to your legacy.

Kate, Hudson and Allison — I’m so grateful Pipe Dream opened the door for our forever friendships. Thank you for sitting with me in the hard moments and dancing through the best ones.

To my friends outside of Pipe Dream — thank you for the love and support throughout these past few years. Whether it was late-night C4 runs, never-ending Olive Garden or just being okay with my “I’m so sorry! I have to cancel, Pipe Dream emergency” texts, I wouldn’t have gotten through Bing (and enjoyed it so much) without you.

Chris, thank you for being my favorite yes.

To my family — Mom, thank you for always answering the phone, whether it’s 3 p.m. or 3 a.m. Esther, thank you for reminding me it will pass, both the bad and good. Dad, thank you for always having more faith in me than I do myself, and being right like 62 percent of the time.

To the future leaders who said yes — Emma, I knew you were capable of so much that first GIM. I pass the torch on to you, and I know you will be great. Grace, you are going to soar in this position, and I’m so excited to see all you do. When in doubt, look at the sticky notes!

Lia Richter, a senior double-majoring in history and economics, is Pipe Dream’s managing editor. She was editor-in-chief from 2023-24.