Sometimes, impulsive decisions lead to positive outcomes. So, pick up the kitchen scissors — or don't — but make changes on your own terms.

Natalie Pappalardo Close

It’s the middle of the night and out of pure impulse, without any knowledge of haircutting, you’re holding a pair of kitchen scissors to your hair and on the verge of either totally botching it or making the greatest decision of your life. It’s the classic crash out.

For some reason, cutting your own hair has become a common occurrence for people — especially women — feeling emotionally overwhelmed. In fact, because of women’s tendency to cut their own bangs following a breakup, “breakup bangs” has become classified as a canon event — a classic, unavoidable life experience needed for self-growth. “Breakup bangs” have become so prevalent that in 2025, Tinder released a line of fake bangs to mark Dec. 11, “the day couples are most likely to break up,” so that people could buy and test out bangs before fully committing to their new look.

While Tinder’s bangs seemed to be more of a gag product than an accurate depiction of bangs, it brought awareness to what concerns people about cutting a fresh pair of bangs — namely, the fear of regret. The impulsivity and chaotic state of mind behind the decision — not to mention the complete lack of haircutting experience — makes people afraid that the bangs might not turn out as expected or realize they don’t actually want them in the long term.

And really, there’s no turning back once the scissors snap closed and the hair hits the ground.

This uncertain result is why friends and family may advise against the impulsive haircut. But, following my own experience cutting bangs, I believe this unpredictability is the very reason to cut them.

Last year, I was on the verge of participating in this canon event. I was emotionally overwhelmed and, following precedent, started thinking about cutting my bangs. But ultimately, I decided against it because my friends led me to believe it wasn’t a good idea.

A few months ago, the idea of getting bangs popped into my head again and this time I went through with it, despite what my friends said. When I began contemplating cutting bangs at 2 a.m., I still felt the weight of their opinions, but my urge to cut bangs was stronger and more persistent this time around. I scrolled through every TikTok video for “how to cut wispy bangs at home,” then grabbed a pair of scissors and started sectioning.

Before I knew it, I had bangs. They turned out much better than I expected and my only regret was not having done it sooner.

Although there was all this buildup going into cutting my bangs — preparation, anxiety and excitement — nothing drastic happened. As someone who places a lot of value on their hair, I built up this minor change into an extreme alteration to my appearance, something it was not. I wasn’t a new person, I just had bangs.

Growing up, I never learned to properly style my natural curls, so I came to hate them. During those high school years, when we’re most self-conscious about our appearance, I became increasingly aware of my hair and it became a source of insecurity. To me, there was no way for me to look good if my hair looked bad, which to me meant curly.

So I started straightening it every single day. I became obsessed with my hair, always trying to make it look perfect. So, to be chopping off eight inches of something that was a source of my comfort for so long, I was expecting catastrophe or revolution.

Yet, nothing outlandish happened. So if you’re looking for a sign to cut your bangs, this is it!

Change is often scary and uncomfortable, even when it is something good and exciting. Even a small and inconsequential change can be a source of anguish. By playing it up to be more than it is, we allow our anxious feelings to impede the change we want and, unfortunately, the more we hold back in anticipation of an unknown outcome, the more our judgment becomes clouded.

A sober judgment arises only once the change has taken place and can be assessed in reality. Thus, we cannot get stuck in premonitions. Too much contemplation can be the enemy of progress and sometimes it’s better to be impulsive and just cut your bangs.

In my own experience, the change was never just about hating my hair or merely having more control over my appearance. It was a physical manifestation of my need for control over the areas of my life where I felt I had none. It was a minor change that brought me toward a new version of myself — one of a few small chops I made before completely cutting off the past and obtaining the larger change I was striving for.

The impulsive, small and fun changes can be an efficient way to cope with areas of life that are harder to change or control or perhaps can positively reflect a change you’re trying to make — physically changing something about yourself to symbolize a new phase of your life. More often than not, change is a good thing.

Whether it’s cutting bangs, getting a new tattoo or piercing or trying out a different style, don’t allow fear to stop you from making that change. A change that you feel inclined to make is never something to regret, as it will inevitably be something you either love or learn from — a source of personal growth.

Change is improvement. Go make one.

Natalie Pappalardo is a junior majoring in English.

Views expressed in the opinions pages represent the opinions of the columnists. The only piece that represents the view of the Pipe Dream Editorial Board is the staff editorial.