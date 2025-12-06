During the long, dark days of winter, it is important to make time connect with others and nature.

Denmark is a place characterized by long stretches of winter with little daylight. In Danish culture, recognizing the beauty of darkness and cold weather is part of a philosophy called “hygge.” To combat the cold and the darkness, they focus on slowing down and appreciating the smaller joys of life.



It is second nature to feel the differing energies of the summer and winter solstices. The former is a time for expansion and illumination, the latter a time for reflection and rebirth. People share the excitement of long summer nights when the sun stays out until 9 p.m., but they also share the coziness of an intimate fire in the evening when the sun sets early. During the summer months, people tend to feel more joyous than in the dreaded winter months.



Each evening here in New York, darkness seems to materialize sooner than the day before. As the impending lack of sunlight takes hold, many students feel exhausted and unmotivated. As winter peeks its head around the corner, people tend to stay indoors and make fewer plans. Stepping outside warrants a brisk walk from place to place, as we retreat our heads as far between our shoulders as possible, hoods softening the blow of the unforgiving wind and our hands remaining strictly in coat pockets. When something as simple as walking to class becomes a task met with apprehension, more important tasks and beneficial habits soon fall prey to the same bleak mentality.



In our mundane everyday routines, it is easy to feel bored or hopeless. The Danish remind us that the secret to happiness isn’t one big thing, but rather small acts throughout the day that make you feel more connected to yourself and to others. Some examples include warm gatherings with genuine conversation, sharing meals with loved ones and balancing time outdoors with cozy indoor activities when winter strikes. It is comforting to remember that the small habits we partake in can change our whole quality of life. After all, it is how we spend our minutes that make up the hours of our days.

Some individuals thrive in the winter. Many adolescents have fond, nostalgic memories of the holidays, so they may look forward to the exciting days ahead, filled with decorating Christmas trees and baking treats. Others enjoy thrilling, fulfilling hobbies like skiing and snowboarding, which are limited to the snowy months.



Still, it remains true that in the winter, “the lack of sunlight correlates with mood swings and diminished energy,” according to Healthiness360. A poor mindset does not bring on the negative impacts of the dwindling sunlight. Rather, it is a real struggle that our bodies go through as serotonin production decreases in our brains. Nevertheless, a positive mindset, awareness of the predicament and mindful practices will make all the difference this winter.



So, although it may feel overwhelming to think about changing an aspect of your life, starting with something small, like setting aside quality time with your roommates one or two days a week, is a great way to start.



One way to combat the seasonal shift is to stay connected with loved ones. Whether it be family members, close friends or a significant other, it is easy to feel distant from them when you start to struggle with the pressure of each day. Your mind may ruminate on too much at once — keeping your GPA up, studying sufficiently, working out, eating well, keeping up with your hobbies and getting good sleep.



It is rewarding to balance hard work with rejuvenation. Without even realizing it, the fear of not doing enough can begin to counteract your diligence and you may find yourself burnt out and worried rather than satisfied and energetic. By setting realistic goals for yourself, you can ease away from internal pressure and self-criticism and look outward to all that you do for yourself and others.



In the process of ascertaining this balance, maintaining a social battery may be the last thing on your mind. Regardless of your sentiment, remember that your friends are still ready to laugh with you, your elders await the moment they can share a piece of worldly advice with you and other loved ones are there to support you. Sometimes, feeling understood and recognizing the connections we have with people around us is all we need to prove to ourselves that we are far from alone in our struggles.



Another way to feel more motivated is to enjoy the outdoors when you can. When it gets cold, it is easy to say no to invitations to go out, but it is just as important to soak in the natural sunlight, however dim it may be. Build a snowman or play in a snowball fight with friends. Try a new winter hobby, like skiing, or go sledding and enjoy a hot chocolate just like old times. Maybe even go on a hike and look at the glistening, snow-covered trees. With the right attire, winter can be just as enjoyable or arguably more so than warmer months.



One of my favorite childhood traditions was on the darkest day of the year. My family would bundle up and walk down to a river with pieces of tissue in our hands. On the tissue, we each wrote something we wanted to let go of from the previous year. As we placed the tissues in the river and watched them dissolve, we would acknowledge our past mistakes or misdeeds.



I encourage you all to do something similar this year. I challenge you to look at winter as a time to reflect on the previous year, rest and restore your energy and to dream of new beginnings. Dec. 21 marks the day with the least amount of sunlight.



So, in the peak of the winter months, the days will continue to get brighter, preparing us for longer, more intentional and more energized days. In acknowledging the winter for what it is, we can accept that there will always be dark days, but just like the sun, we will persevere to see brighter days ahead.



Myah Meunier is a freshman majoring in English.



