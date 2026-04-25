Abandoning the creative direction, music choices and connected plot line has made the new season of Euphoria feel hapharzard, a stark contrast to the carefully crafted episodes of the past.

Deirdre Pryal Close

“Euphoria” has always had a unique, remarkable feeling. The glitter, the colorful lights, the soundtrack and just the general ambiance set it apart from other shows. “Euphoria” became known for its aesthetic synonymous with iridescent glitter.

“Euphoria” first aired in 2019 and quickly captured an audience of teens and young adults. I started watching “Euphoria” when I was 14, a freshman in high school. None of my friends watched it alongside — they deemed it too intense — but I instantly connected with it. The vulnerability of each character and their incredibly complex relationships with one another was entrancing to me. I was an instant fan.

The show follows a group of high school students who navigate the trials and tribulations of adolescence. “Euphoria” has dominated HBO since its debut and was even the platform’s second most-watched show after its second season, behind “Game of Thrones.”

Although not super realistic to the general high school experience, “Euphoria” tackles intense — but possible — situations that teens can find themselves in, mainly, drug addiction.

The new season follows the cast after high school, with a few noticeable characters missing. Angus Cloud, who played Fezco, passed away following production of the second season, while Barbie Ferreira, who played Kat Hernandez, did not return for season three. The absence of these characters is felt dearly, even in the first few episodes — Fez is kept alive in the “Euphoria” universe, though facing a 30-year prison sentence — and in episode two, Cassie, played by Sydney Sweeney, portrays an OnlyFans model, seemingly a nod to Kat’s character.

Seasons one and two of “Euphoria” have that exciting, new feeling that comes with growing up and adulthood. Season three lacks that feeling for a multitude of reasons — the first being the music.

In the first two seasons, the show’s main composer was Labrinth. The day before the third season aired, Labrinth took to Instagram to address the premiere. He stated, “I don’t let people treat me like shit.”

The absence of Labrinth’s music is also incredibly noticeable in this season. His album for the “Euphoria” soundtrack was released in 2019 and some of its songs racked up over a million and even a billion streams on Spotify. Fans loved his sound. Without his contribution, the first few episodes of the new season are sonically off, like they belong to an entirely different show. The scenes all feel partially empty because they’re missing the right music to complement them.

On the day the first episode of the new season aired, Labrinth released a single. The single titled “SHUT YOUR DAMN 95.7892” has that same “Euphoria” feel that seasons one and two encapsulate. In fact, when paired side by side, the single and the first few scenes of the new season line up eerily well, as if it was meant for those scenes.

Besides the unsettled feeling surrounding the music, the plot line of season three is shoddy at best so far. A theory that explains this is the change in artistic direction between seasons. Although HBO has not confirmed the work, artist and photographer Petra Collins allegedly worked with “Euphoria” creator Sam Levinson for five months to develop the vision of the show’s first two seasons. Levinson has admitted that he was inspired by her work and used its likeness in the show, yet never outright admits to using her work without compensation. The current season starkly diverges from this original artistry.

Finally, the makeup, wardrobe and lighting are all drastically different in the jump from season two to season three. The show was filled with bright lights, often in purple and pink, creating a dream-like state. The makeup and wardrobe consisted of glitter, extravagant eyeliner and statement outfits. The show centered on rebellious teens, attempting to break out of their molds in different ways and the stylistic choices perfectly embodied their transitions.

Season three feels lackluster in comparison. With the current plot following their endeavors as adults, the show’s entire feel is lost. “Euphoria” worked because it was set in a nuclear high school environment, keeping the cast together and forcing them to face their issues with one another. Season three’s massive separation of characters’ lifestyles and the missing components from seasons one and two leave it feeling like a cash grab, not the ground-breaking show it used to be.

For now, I will continue to watch this season of “Euphoria” and keep refreshing Labrinth’s Instagram to pair his music with the scenes it was allegedly meant for.

Although I already have many critiques for the season, I remain hopeful for the rest.

Deirdre Pryal is a sophomore majoring in sociology.

Views expressed in the opinions pages represent the opinions of the columnists. The only piece that represents the view of the Pipe Dream Editorial Board is the staff editorial.