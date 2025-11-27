Members of the Editorial Board share what they're thankful for.

Grace Scullin, Editor-in-Chief



To celebrate this Thanksgiving, I want to appreciate all that Downtown Binghamton has to offer. This is my first and last year living off campus, and I’m very happy I have more opportunities to take in Binghamton’s environment and visit places I’ve never been before. Whether it’s exploring Antique Row on Clinton Street, digging into a crepe at The Shop or even just taking in the last remnants of fall with a walk along the riverside, there’s so much more to do in Binghamton than meets the eye.



Emma Alicea, Managing Editor



I am thankful for the amazing community I have here in Binghamton. Whether I am stressed with academics or missing home, I am surrounded by people who know how to lift me up when I feel down. Binghamton has given me so many people to love and appreciate, making my time at this school special and memorable. With this being my last year in Binghamton, I am making sure to soak in every minute I have with my friends before graduation. Without Binghamton University, I wouldn’t have met any of these amazing people, so I am especially grateful for them this Thanksgiving.



Antonia Kladias, Opinions Editor



My life at Binghamton would not be the same without my twin sister here. Spending our first summer and birthday apart made me realize how lucky I am to get to share every day with my best friend, laughing about things no one else would understand with someone who gets me 100 percent — it’s like I always have a piece of home with me. There is truly no one else I could spend every second with, and as we apply to graduate school for next fall, I can only hope we end up in the same place once again.



Jordan Ori, Assistant Opinions Editor



I appreciate all the fun dining options downtown. From digging into a bowl of rigatoni a la vodka — old-school style with a dash of cayenne — from Lost Dog Café & Lounge or grabbing a quick coffee or a grilled cheese mac and cheese from Strange Brew Cafe, there is always a new bite to discover and a new culinary adventure to embark on when I don’t feel like cooking.



Joseph Brugellis, News Editor



I’d like to reflect on all of the hidden gems around this campus, from the quiet nooks perfect for studying to the walking paths that make you feel one with the natural landscape. These spots provide much needed relief from the many stresses of undergraduate life. With this being my last year here at Binghamton University, I’ll be sure to treasure the little moments spent at these places.



Gabriel Przybylo, Sports Editor



This Thanksgiving, I am thankful for the communities and experiences cultivated by Binghamton’s eateries: Alexander’s Cafe, where they ask for your order before you even walk up to the register and everyone seems to know your name; Chris’s Diner, and the aleatory but whimsical conversations with fellow patrons at the counter over way too strong coffee; and Manni’s Donuts that require a delightful walk across the Washington Street Parabolic Bridge, where the hostess will somehow memorize your order after a single visit.



Christina Forte, Arts & Culture Editor



I am especially grateful for the various music opportunities that the University and the surrounding community have to offer. As students, we can go to as many Music Department concerts and recitals as possible for free. Student music groups provide their own unique opportunities, and downtown, there are always shows at the Bundy Museum of History and Art and other venues.