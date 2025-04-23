While minimalistic and "neutral" fashion choices can help us endure impending recession, recession-core is changing consumerism.

Danica Lyktey Close

One of my favorite pastimes is shopping, whether that be a back-to-school spree or simply walking around my local mall window shopping. However, I’ve noticed something strange in the stores I frequent: everything is … neutral.

This has not been an overnight change. Over the years, I’ve noticed that the stores that were once filled with bold crop tops and sequined miniskirts now sell racks of plain-colored long sleeves and matching sweatpants.

Maybe this shift was about growing up, or maybe people around me were aging into more modest wardrobes, taking on jobs and entering fields that require more professional garb. Maybe this is just the newest microtrend, a fleeting silhouette that will stick around only until a new flashy pattern or skimpy design takes the spotlight. And to be quite honest, this new mass rebrand was much more my style than the clothes these stores used to sell; throughout middle school and most of high school, the clothes sold at Garage were much too risqué for my taste. Now, it has become one of my favorite stores, supplying me with cute, comfy outfits that can be worn both in my philosophy class and on a night out with friends — pieces that aren’t just stylish, but practical and easy on my wallet.

Fashion changes all the time, so I never really paid attention to what these changes meant until my TikTok feed became flooded with influencers talking about “recession indicators.” Everything was being called an indicator of an incoming economic recession, from the more obvious signs, like limiting our spending, to more obscure signs, such as the type of clothing we wear and the appeal of modesty.

That’s when I started to do some research, and I discovered that TikTok didn’t have it all wrong, even if it did dramatize the situation just a tad. During recessions, fashion abandons much of its flamboyance and enters an era defined by plain and drab clothing.

As far back as the 1920s, people have been claiming they can predict the state of the economy based on fashion. In 1926, George Taylor, an economist, claimed that hemlines demonstrated to him the direction the economy was headed through his “Hemline Index” — the shorter they were, the better shape the economy was in. This theory is also backed up in history, with the Roaring 20s being known for their short flapper-style skirts and the Great Depression that followed bringing lengthened hemlines. Coincidence? Maybe not.

To me, the neutral, modest clothing we tend to gravitate toward in times of economic downturn is not merely a mirror of the economy — it is a survival tactic. And not just in a symbolic sense. This fashion shift doesn’t just reflect hard times. It actively encourages us to spend smarter, reduce waste and build a wardrobe that gives us a financial cushion when we need it most — all of which point to a more ethical consumer culture.

In an era defined by uncertainty about where the economy will head in the future and what that will mean for us as consumers, it only makes sense to start investing in clothes that will last through whatever hardships may come. By choosing to invest in neutral tones and modest silhouettes, we are creating versatility within our wardrobe. During the early 2010s, people were going to the club in business casual attire: peplum tops, blazers, slacks. The explanation for this? Given the recovering economy at that time, people were less willing to invest in different clothes for different occasions, instead repurposing their outfits from their workday into their going-out look.

This turn toward neutrality and practicality in times of recession is not just consumer-driven — it is embraced by the fashion world. Minimalism and quiet luxury, in which pieces are designed for longevity rather than quick trends, are being celebrated by designers and influencers alike. In fact, it seems like the more we move into uncertain economic times, the more the fashion industry is aligning with these values of simplicity, sustainability and enduring quality.

From capsule wardrobes championed by influencers to high-end designers focusing on investment pieces, this aesthetic shift reflects a larger societal desire for stability and resilience. So while consumers might be thinking about how to stretch their dollars, the fashion world is leaning into a message of timelessness, leading to broader embracement of this trend beyond just its financial upsides.

While a recession has not yet officially arrived, it is safe to assume that there is potential for one on the horizon. Consumers’ confidence in the economy is currently the lowest it has been in 12 years, there are high expectations for inflation to come and uncertainty looms over both business and trade outlooks — all economic indicators of a brewing recession. Whatever lies ahead, however, the fashion world is already responding — preparing us, consciously or not, financially or culturally, for harder times.

Recession-core is not all negative, however. With its encouragement of developing a wardrobe that serves a fundamental, practical purpose, this style also reduces impulse buying and, instead, encourages thoughtful purchases. This, too, makes sense when you think about it — if we think our finances are soon going to be in jeopardy, we are going to pay more attention to what we consume, only splurging on those items we truly need and are going to be most useful in our daily lives.

In the future, financial and economic literacy is going to be more important than ever, especially if and when the recession hits. Fashion reflects the times, and our current trends are reminding us to think before we buy, serving as a financial choice as much as an aesthetic one.

That’s the quiet upside to recession-core: It helps people curb impulsive spending, shop with intention and prepare for the unknown. Whether we realize it or not, this shift toward practical fashion might just be helping us preserve our savings. So just remember that the next time you choose a timeless blazer or a neutral maxi skirt instead of a flashy top or a miniskirt in your everyday wear, your wardrobe may be whispering something about your wallet.

Danica Lyktey is a freshman majoring in psychology and is a Pipe Dream Opinions intern.

