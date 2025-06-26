Exploring new hobbies and leaving old ones behind can widen your horizons.

I was a big theater kid in high school. I took part in every play, put in extra time to make posters and was entrenched in the community theater gave me — I even became a representative for the theater community in New York state. I found peace and solace in theater — it was my space.



So when I came to Binghamton, of course I took part in another play. But this time, it was not the same. I found myself constantly overwhelmed and annoyed. Theater became an obligation. I was surprised — how could something I valued so much for most of my life suddenly become a chore overnight?



At the same time, I felt guilty that I didn’t want to do theater anymore. I knew I wanted to give my attention to other clubs, but the feeling that I should be focusing on theater held me back. Why should I feel annoyed with doing something that gave me so much joy? Aren’t I supposed to keep doing it in college, too? I knew I wanted to study English and focus on theater outside of my classes, but now I dreaded the thought of it.



After the play ended, my friends kept urging me to act again. But instead, I chose to throw myself at other clubs. I had come to college to broaden my horizons, and that is exactly what I did.



I went to ballet seminars with new friends, joined a real estate club that I knew nothing about and, of course, I started writing intensely for Pipe Dream. I wanted to be exposed to as many environments as possible, and I quickly realized I was captivated by the different types of people I met. I participated in activities ranging from late-night games of tag to music room jam sessions after class. My world was expanding and so were my interests.



When I joined theater in college, I expected it to reignite the same excitement I had during high school. Later on, I considered maybe trying for another production, but quickly realized I would be digging myself in the same hole.



Theater was a home for me for many years. It taught me how to be comfortable with public speaking, learn creatively and make friends. It was a space that I had created for myself, and I was nervous to give it up. Choosing to leave theater felt like a betrayal to my community, and to myself — who was I without it?



This is when I decided I needed to let go. I had to allow myself the freedom to change and explore. And most importantly, I had to be OK with changing. “Change” was a scary concept for me for a very long time. I liked to have everything in my world under my control. Leaving theater behind meant I was leaving a part of myself, which meant I had to figure out what I wanted to do instead.



But what I was doing was not a betrayal. I was not saying “goodbye,” but rather, “see you later.” And change is not a bad thing — it helps us grow and find new things that make us happy.



Coming to college is a big enough change in itself, and finding new hobbies sometimes makes this change feel even more overwhelming, but it’s OK to find new hobbies and it’s OK to let go of the old ones, too. I can always come back to the theater community — it is always there for me. But it is also OK to be passionate about other things you weren’t before coming to college.



Evolving can be challenging, and getting out of your comfort zone is even scarier — it certainly was for me. But not allowing yourself to change will hurt you in the end. Many people come to college thinking they have most of their identity figured out, which is not always the case. And that is the best part — you get four years to figure it out.



Derin Aksoy, a sophomore majoring in English, is a Pipe Dream Arts & Culture intern.



