Stoic philosophy encourages young men to express their feelings, helping overcome toxic conformity and be their true selves.

Since my adolescent years, I have searched for a guideline to help navigate this absurd thing we call life. I wanted something to believe in and resort to during uncertain times. Especially in high school, there were times I harbored so much anger toward others, but could not understand why. I knew the answer lay somewhere within myself.

What will be there, no matter my physical condition or feelings of angst and disturbance? Could it be religion? What about an interesting hobby?

Then boom! During my freshman year of college, while taking an introductory philosophy class, I was introduced to Stoicism in an interesting and life-applicable way — so, thank you, Professor Duque.

It was not too long after taking the course that I decided to buy “Meditations” by Marcus Aurelius — the best decision I have ever made. I said to myself, “Wow, these deep thinkers were talking of the same struggles I am going through now, thousands of years ago.” No phones, no internet, no cars — yet they reconciled with the same existential problems.

The lessons of Stoicism are useful to everyone, no matter race, gender or age. However, I have been particularly interested in exploring its applications to young men. I have seen a lot of hate and distrust in this group — myself included. And though it sometimes feels as if that’s the only answer, Stoicism provides another solution.

In “Meditations,” Aurelius states, “You are part of nature, and no one can prevent you from speaking and acting in harmony with it, always.” Words and phrases like these speak to the soul directly. Not only do I understand the words I’m reading, I feel them. I start to repeat these phrases throughout my days and find I am a lot less reactive and angry.

A strong basis of the Stoics’ belief system was to fully immerse oneself in the natural world. The Greeks have an impressively broad and insightful range of words to represent very complex ideas and one of these is logos. The idea of logos reflects the natural coordination and divine reason in the world around us and within us. If we tune into this part of the world and ourselves, serenity will follow.

This combines the spiritual with the physical, viewing whatever happens naturally as being firmly supported by logos, like roots planting a tree firmly into the ground. Thus, all of the events that naturally occur in the universe are rooted in the all-encompassing and powerful logos. With genuine belief in nature and logos, it becomes apparent that pain is part of the natural order of the universe. This means being fully yourself and tapping into your true nature.

There were times in my life, especially upon entering my adolescent years, when I felt I had to hide my more intellectual and introspective side. I just morphed into the people I talked to. But, this is no way to behave in the world. Now, I have learned to express myself more honestly and authentically for who I really am, quirks and all, because that is my logos.

I find math and statistics absolutely fascinating, even though I don’t understand most of it. I value complete silence when spending time with friends. I’m best friends with my mom. I prefer getting lost in a good book to going to any social event or sports game. I love eating the same things at the same time every day and I start off all of my mornings with deep breathing.

All of these habits and values come together to define my person and internal logos. I’m not ashamed of sharing these qualities with anyone. I’m acting according to my nature and sharing my nature with the world around me.

Another eye-opening quote comes from another Stoic, Epictetus. A Greek slave from birth until he was in adulthood, Epictetus used his enslavement as an opportunity to free his mind and focus on his passionate pursuit of philosophy. Here is a quote of his:

“I laugh at those who think they can damage me. They do not know who I am, they do not know what I think, they cannot even touch the things which are really mine and with which I live.”

This quote encapsulates so much in so few words. Others can think what they want of you or even try to hurt you, but what authority do they really have over you? You are in control, you regulate what you are thinking, feeling and pursuing in a way such that no other person can take these parts of you away.

The compounding of hormones, romantic relationships, new friends and finding your place in the world as a young man are by no means easy tasks to navigate. I believe that Stoicism can serve as an anchor for young men, just as it did for me — allowing them to act according to their nature, feeling less tempted to put on a facade for the sake of fitting in.

It’s a very easy, biological tendency to join the monolith of the close, the powerful or the many. Especially in a setting like high school, where a young man finds himself drifting around the same people and environment day after day — roaming around the same hallways, seeing the same patterns on the walls. It’s a system of sameness, making conformity normalized. But when conformity is knocking at the front door, you must keep the door locked.

For young men in particular, both body and mind are transforming suddenly and drastically and the principles of Stoicism provide much-needed security. It can be difficult to find reliable male role models, especially when the traits defining “masculinity” sometimes revolve around being insensitive to those around you.

Though Stoicism is sometimes falsely associated with outward strength and a sense of detachment, this is not what the Stoics stood for. They encouraged sharing feelings, sensitivities and vulnerabilities with those you trust. Young men of the next generation should comfortably share their feelings with the people around them and avoid giving in to the typical conventions of masculinity, suffering silently and shamefully.

If you take away one thing from this column, I hope it’s to be unapologetically yourself. I hope that you tune into the very essence and nature that defines you authentically and share that gift with the world. Sometimes we just need a little reminder of how precious that gift inside all of us really is.

Next time you hear the thoughts spinning out of control, telling you “I can’t believe I said that,” maybe say “I’m acting according to my nature, my logos, so nothing can harm me!”

Jacob Lieser is a sophomore majoring in philosophy, politics and law.

Views expressed in the opinions pages represent the opinions of the columnists. The only piece that represents the view of the Pipe Dream Editorial Board is the staff editorial.