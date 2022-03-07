Mikaela Shiffrin's Olympic fall shows need for more sensitive approach

I’ve been a fan of the Olympics ever since I saw Shaun White take center stage in 2006 with his flaming red hair, desire to impress and ability to execute the impossible. Every four years, he’d deliver with a never-before-seen trick that in turn advanced the sport of snowboarding. It’s pretty insane if you think about it — not only was his talent shocking, but also his ability to display it while under the scrutiny of so many, facing the judgment of critics and carrying the weight of a country relying on him. To get it done is simply mind-blowing. I think a part of what makes White so admirable is his mentality in the face of adversity. He pretty much always delivers. But what if one year he didn’t? Did all of his hard work go to waste? What would that mean for his career, and is it possible that we, as observers, can take away the pressure these athletes feel?

Now White is obviously a special case, as his talent outshines the majority of competitors in his sport. However, for the majority of athletes, specifically Olympians, their careers are measured by a single race, a single game or a single injury. Take Mikaela Shiffrin, for example — one of the best skiers in the world who was predicted to win gold at this year’s Olympic Games in Beijing. The world was waiting to see her succeed, but instead, viewers witnessed her lose control just five seconds into her run. Distraught, Shiffrin then collapsed on the side of the course with her head between her knees, trying to process how it all went wrong. She stayed in that position for over 20 minutes, in what I consider to be one of the most external expressions of sadness that I have witnessed from an unsuccessful Olympian. To some — my strongheaded roommate for example — this may be considered bad sportsmanship. To them, Shiffrin should be accustomed to the pressure, and even welcome it as a top athlete, right? Cathal Kelly, writer for The Globe and Mail, argued that “Shiffrin’s job isn’t skiing. It’s skiing so well that people want to watch her do it.” If there wasn’t pressure to be given, then what’s the point of success? She’s a privileged and wealthy skier for crying out loud — she may even deserve this. You can’t accept the rewards without taking the risks.

However, there is a big problem with this mentality. To put it quite simply, it’s ignorant. This school of thought invalidates the diligence, effort and passion these athletes put into their career and undermines the importance of mental health in general. Whether an Olympian or not, Shiffrin’s feelings of self-doubt and devastation are something that every viewer can relate to. Her actions of sitting on the sidelines remind us that although Shiffrin is talented, she’s also a human. Shiffrin, like White, has rarely failed, so this experience was an eye-opener for her. Although she had more races to enter in, this one made her completely lose focus. She told interviewers, “I will try to reset again and maybe try to reset better this time. But I also don’t know how to do it better, because I just don’t. I’ve never been in this position before, and I don’t know how to handle it.”

This brings me to the conversation of what we can do as spectators and observers, who, in many cases, are quick to judge. There is also the question of what athletes themselves can do in order to relieve themselves of this pressure. The public must be more sympathetic to the realities of being an athlete. Many train in their sport for years, only to lose the first race they enter. Caroline Silby, a sports psychologist, described the emotional turmoil many athletes go through, saying “the instant idolization of their achievements can lead to intense and constant worry about rejection, criticism and being ‘found out’ that they aren’t as good as everyone thinks — or that they themselves think.” The careers athletes build are rewarding, yet fragile, so Kristin Keim, a clinical sports psychologist, advises them to obtain long-term goals outside of their sport, such as making travel plans or picking up a new hobby.

Although sports psychology is a relatively recent area of study, I believe it is extremely beneficial and important to the sports world. Athletes need outlets to express their concerns, especially to someone who truly understands what they are facing. Simone Biles is a perfect example of a figure who has established a new trend for athletes — one that embraces mental health challenges rather than shaming or hiding them. During the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Biles withdrew from the women’s all-around gymnastics competition due to mental health issues. This created a massive buzz within the sports community, and she was faced with critics from around the world. However, this decision serves as an inspiration for athletes who feel that their only choice is to perform despite their mental state — because, guess what, it’s not.

Although Shiffrin ended up competing in future events like the super-G, placing ninth out of a selection of 44 competitors, she didn’t need to. We must normalize sensitivity and mental health breaks in order to support these athletes at their best and their worst. A simple tweet from Biles to Shiffrin consisting of three white heart emojis signified from Olympian to fellow Olympian that you have support, and athletes across the world are in this together.

Alexandra Medina is a senior majoring in philosophy, politics and law.